Samara Lakes resident last seen in September

Historic City News has learned that relatives of a 63-year-old resident of Samara Lakes in St Johns County reported her missing to authorities last month. Neighbors in the 1200 block of Nocaway Drive say they have not seen the woman since last September.

The missing woman is identified as Susan Palmer McKenney. There are no signs of foul play at the residence; however, a family member reports that she may be in danger due to possible diminished mental capacity.

McKenney is described as a white female, 5’ 7”, tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a white 2014 Honda CRV bearing Florida tag 716 VM4.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Susan McKenney or her vehicle, contact Detective Bray Taylor by calling (904) 209-3987.

