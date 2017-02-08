Samsung giving away 256GB microSD with Galaxy S7 – CNET

Samsung

If you’re sitting on the fence about what phone to buy, Samsung is offering a new deal with its current flagship: a free 256GB microSD card with every Galaxy S7 Edge or Galaxy S7. The card is the Samsung 256GB microSD EVO+ memory card that retails for $250.

With the Galaxy S8 rumoured to be dropping at the end of March, it makes sense for Samsung to be trying to sell Galaxy S7 units. After the exploding Galaxy Note 7 debacle, a bit of customer goodwill can’t go astray either.

The 256GB microSD EVO+ memory card offers up to “95MB/s Read and 90MB/s Write speed with Class 10 and U3 compatibility,” and is ideal for 4K video recording and playback, Samsung says.

The offer is only valid for a week to US customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 edge or Galaxy S7 between February 8 and February 14. Head to the Samsung website for the deal.

