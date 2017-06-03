San Marco Avenue to lose 50 parking spaces

In the stretch of San Marco Avenue between Picolata Road (SR-16) south to West Castillo Drive (Visitor’s Information Center) there are 125 free parking spaces; however, in the coming months, the Florida Department of Transportation estimates approximately 50 of those spaces are certain to be removed to meet current roadway design standards.

This modification is not based on the upcoming redesign for the May Street intersection, but rather part of the resurfacing of San Marco Avenue.

“The removal of specific parking spaces along the road will improve sightlines at intersections and address other safety concerns,” an FDOT spokesman told local Historic City News reporters Friday.

Paul Williamson, public affairs director for the City of St Augustine, says that, although many of the changes that will be made are already certain, some changes to the road, those not required to meet current safety standards, may still be open for discussion.

“For instance, one consideration is whether the remainder of the parking spaces should be removed to allow for the addition of bicycle lanes along both sides of San Marco Avenue,” Williamson said.

The Florida Department of Transportation has indicated, that to meet its work schedule, all plans must be finalized by mid-July.

Opportunities for the public to be heard on this issue:

Monday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street

City Commission meeting, presentation to commission by staff

Wednesday, June 21 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room

Public meeting, staff will share maps and diagrams of the options

Monday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King Street

City Commission meeting, presentation to commission by staff

