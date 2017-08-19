SAPD Corporal Warner completes Florida Leadership Academy

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute reported to Historic City News on Friday the graduation of St Augustine Police Corporal Richard Warner, one of 37 first-line supervisors who completed the 39th Florida Leadership Academy Class.

The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Gainesville Police Department in Gainesville, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.

The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

