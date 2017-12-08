Save our Southern Heritage

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the Open Meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, December 12th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine.

The special guest will be Lunelle McCallister from Save Southern Heritage Florida. McCallister is a native Floridian and has several family members who served Florida during the War Between the States.

She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, where she serves as Chairman of the Monuments & Memorial Markers Committee.

The guest will be speaking about the War Memorials in St. Augustine and Florida. She will provide an overview of what is happening in our parts of the state and nation on this topic, and discuss next steps for us in St. Augustine.

The Tuesday meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. Members are encouraged to bring a friend. Follow the Town Criers on St. George Street at www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org

