School District announces St Johns County spelling bee winner

Sreeniketh Vogoti, an eighth-grade student at Fruit Cove Middle School, won the 2017 St. Johns County School District Spelling Bee held today at First Coast Technical College according to an announcement received by Historic City News local reporters.

Thirty-three elementary and middle school students from 28 public and five private schools competed for the honor of representing St. Johns County in a regional spelling bee being held at the Jacksonville Main Public Library on Saturday, March 4.

It took 37 rounds for the winner to be determined. Vogoti won by spelling the word “fatuous” correctly. Sreeniketh is the son of Padamja and Balasubramanyam Vogoti. If for any reason he is not able to attend, runner-up Jackson Willis of Liberty Pines Academy will represent the county.

The participants were congratulated by School Board Vice Chair Bill Mignon, School Board Member Kelly Barrera, Deputy Superintendent for Academic and Student Services Brennan Asplen and Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dawn Sapp.

The Spelling Bee will be broadcast on SEA TV channels 99 or 262 and available for viewing at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/video.

