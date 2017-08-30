School District announces town hall meetings

Three Town Hall meetings have been announced to Historic City News to discuss potential Attendance Zoning changes for the two new K-8 Schools currently under construction and opening for the 2018-2019 School Year.

K-8 School KK is located at 2135 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra, FL, 32081 and is being constructed using monies from the school impact fees, school proportionate share mitigation fees and the half-cent sales tax passed in November 2015. K-8 School LL is located at 1365 Shetland Drive, St. Johns, FL, 32259 and is being constructed using monies from half-cent sales tax. Other possible attendance zone changes relate to Heritage Park located off of Woodlawn Road and the Sawmill Landing development located off of SR-207, both in St. Augustine.

The meetings will take place as follows:

Tuesday, September 5 at 6 p.m. at Creekside High School, located at 100 Knights Lane, St. Johns, FL 32259

Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m. at Valley Ridge Academy, located at 105 Greenleaf Drive, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at First Coast Technical College, Building C, located at 2980 Collins Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084

The same information will be discussed at all three meetings. School Board members and district staff will be in attendance and there will be opportunities for public comment.

Proposals are currently being developed and could impact attendance zones and students at Cunningham Creek Elementary, Durbin Creek Elementary, Fruit Cove Middle School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School, Otis A. Mason Elementary School, R.J. Murray Middle School, Ocean Palms Elementary, Palencia Elementary School, Pacetti Bay Middle School, Patriot Oaks Academy, Sebastian Middle School, Switzerland Point Middle School and Valley Ridge Academy.

