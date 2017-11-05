School District offering hands on sex education

By: Jeff Gray

Special to Historic City News

The St. Johns County School District… offering reading, writing, arithmetic and hands on interactive sex education for your children.

This is Florida Statute 810.0975, also known as the School Safety Zone Statute. This unconstitutional Statute was created by the Florida Legislature for the specific purpose of protecting school children from gang members, drug dealers and sex offenders.

This is former School District third grade associate teacher 24-year-old Kyle David Parmenter from Palencia Elementary School. In 2017 Parmenter was arrested in a sex sting by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that he thought he was luring a 14-year-old girl for sex. The School District has not issued any trespass warnings to Parmenter.

This is former School District teacher Stacy Slamka. In 2012 Slamka was arrested on five charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, however, all charges were dropped. Additionally, adjudication was withheld on felony battery charges. The School District has not issued any trespass warnings to Slamka.

This is former School District teacher Dionne Younce. In 2016, Younce was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16-17-years-old. Younce is now a convicted and registered Sex Offender. The School District has not issued any trespass warnings to Younce.

This is former School District teacher Virginia Hinckley. In 2015 she was arrested for having sex with as many as three School District students. Hinckley was convicted of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16-17-years-old. She is now a convicted and registered Sex Offender. The School District has not issued any trespass warnings to Hinckley.

This is me, Jeff Gray, father of three School District students. I am not a drug dealer, gang member or sex offender. As a matter of fact, I have absolutely no criminal convictions of any kind. I am the only person in the history of the School District to be both warned against trespass and then arrested under Florida’s unconstitutional School Safety Zone Statute.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments