Scuffle on Inlet Drive ends in death of resident

Prompted by a request from Historic City News, Public Information Officer Mark Samson confirmed that the St. Augustine Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Inlet Drive on September 13, 2017.

According to a charging affidavit filed with the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, a female resident on Inlet Drive answered a call to her front door at 3:47 p.m.

At the door, the resident confronted Constantine P Antonatos, an 89-year-old medical doctor who had been wandering the neighborhood. As Antonatos approached the victim, a small struggle ensued. The victim fell down a short set of steps, hitting her head on the concrete.

St Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and attempted to revive the victim with little success. She was transported to Flagler Hospital and eventually to Orange Park Medical Center. The victim died of her injuries the following day.

Since this incident, Antonatos was placed under observation and has been in-protective custody with the Adult Protective Services of the Department of Children and Families. The State Attorney will decide if manslaughter charges will be pursued.

Although the investigation is continuing, Police Chief Barry Fox told Historic City News that the delay in reporting this incident was due to Hurricane Irma and that the community is not at risk at this time.

