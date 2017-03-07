Sea Colony resident arrested after attack on security guard

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department reported to Historic City News that they have arrested the man they say battered a guard in the security office at the Sea Colony subdivision on Anastasia Island.

Police responded to the call at 8:35 p.m. Sunday evening, reporting that a security guard was being attacked inside the office by a man armed with a weapon, possibly an assault-type rifle.

When police arrived, they found the security office empty — but “with obvious signs that a violent crime had been committed.” The 46-year-old security guard, who was not identified, stated that he fled the area during the attack, returning only after he observed the arrival of police.

According to the report, the security guard had “obvious signs of significant trauma to his face”. He was stabilized by emergency medical personnel at the scene and then transported to Flagler Hospital by St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Armed with a description provided by the victim and witnesses, police located and questioned 19-year-old Jake Andrew Dewerth, who resides in the subdivision at 888 Ocean Palm Way.

Based on the evidence collected and results of the interview, police arrested Dewerth charging him with three felony and two misdemeanor crimes.

Dewerth is in custody, without bond, accused of two counts of fraud by possession of a fictitious driver’s license (each a second-degree misdemeanor), aggravated battery using a deadly weapon (a second-degree felony), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (a third-degree felony), and burglary committed with an assault or battery (a first-degree felony).

