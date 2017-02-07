Sea turtles rehabilitated and returned to their native environment

St. Johns County Beach Services and South Carolina Aquarium released three rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtles this afternoon at Surfside Park according to an announcement received by local Historic City News reporters.

These three turtles were part of many turtles taken to South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston for rehabilitation after they were discovered in cold New England waters.

The group of turtles was named after Star Wars characters and these turtles from left to right were named Hans Solo, Princess Leia, and Kylo Ren.

Another sea turtle release is projected soon at which time the remaining Star Wars sea turtles will be released; including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and possibly even Yoda.

