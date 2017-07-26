Second deputy arrested for domestic battery in 30-days

A 17-year veteran of the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and member of the SJSO Dive Team, Jeremy Jennings Galentine, was arrested yesterday and charged with misdemeanor battery and domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The 41-year-old senior law enforcement deputy, who just celebrated his work anniversary last week, was booked yesterday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. and released three-hours later after posting a $2,000 appearance bond.

In accordance with agency policy, the felony arrest automatically resulted in termination of Galentine’s employment from his position – which paid $58,007.46 per year, plus pro-pay and benefits.

This is the second time in the last 30-days that Historic City News has reported that Sheriff David Shoar has arrested one of his own deputies on battery charges stemming from a domestic altercation.

This is also the second time that Galentine has sustained an alcohol related incident since he’s been with the agency. He was disciplined for the prior incident, but was not arrested. The details of the disciplinary action were not immediately available.

According to the arrest report, Galentine and his live-in girlfriend were out drinking in St. Augustine this weekend, when they got in an argument about Galentine having to go to work “soon”. There is a policy at the agency that prevents employees from drinking alcohol within eight hours of the start of a shift.

The victim reportedly went home after the argument and Galentine did not return home until about 3:00 a.m. The victim stated that Galentine was inebriated and attempted to have sex with her, but she refused. He responded by choking her, “impeding her airway for about 15 seconds”.

The victim told officers that she was able to push Galentine off of her and get up; but, he allegedly followed her around the residence calling her “derogatory names”. The arrest report says he hit her twice in the face when she went to get a drink of water, then kicked her chair over, causing her to fall, before striking her twice again in the face.

The arrest report says the victim’s right cheek was slightly swollen, and her eyelid eventually showed signs of swelling.

