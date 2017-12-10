See Falling South at 8th Annual St Augustine Film Festival

North Florida filmmaker Lorraine Portman will present her latest short film, “Falling South” as part of the 8th Annual St Augustine Film Festival, going on January 18 – 21, 2018. The film premiered in the Cayman International Film Festival in July, and has been playing festivals and winning awards nationwide.

Falling South will play in the Gamache-Koger Theatre in the Ringhaver Student Center of the Flagler College Campus on Saturday, January 20th at 6:45 p.m. Single tickets available for purchase at the door.

During the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, FALLING SOUTH was recognized with the Best Florida Screenplay award. The award will be presented during the Saint Augustine Film Festival. Many of the local cast and crew will attend the screening on January 20th. Writer/Director Lorraine Portman will be doing a Q & A after the film.

The cast of “Falling South” is talent rich. Many of the actors have appeared in familiar television shows and movies. Several of the actors have been nominated for their performances in the film.

“Falling South” is the first starring role for lead actor Madeline Barr. She is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Experimental Theatre Wing.

Other “Falling South” cast members include Marlyn Mason and Eric T. Miller. Marlyn is loved the world over by Elvis fans. She was Elvis’ leading lady in The Trouble with Girls. Marlyn has also appeared in most of our classic television shows: The Odd Couple, Marcus Welby, M.D., Barnaby Jones, Bonanza, and many more.

Eric T. Miller is a New York City based actor who often brings new plays to life and has appeared on a number of television shows: Person of Interest, The Black List, The Unusuals, and Elementary.

Writer/Director/Producer Lorraine Portman is an award-winning Playwright, Screenwriter, and Filmmaker. She taught Playwriting and Screenwriting at Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Florida for ten years. She holds a B.A. in Theater from Smith College and M.F.A. in Film from Florida State University. Lorraine also attended the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. She has written and directed seven short films and a feature. Lorraine has directed plays at The Limelight Theater and The Flagler Playhouse. Her screenplays have been placing in national and international competitions.

“Falling South” is about a woman who puts Rochester in the rear view as she runs away from the life she has known. She has never been on her own and doesn’t know if she’ll make it as her resources are stripped away. She meets diverse women who offer connection, insight, and laughter on the road to Florida and a possible new life.

The cast and crew went on a two-thousand-mile road trip in October 2016 to make the film. They shot on location in Niagara Falls, Ontario; Rochester, New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tennga, Georgia; Crescent City, Pomona Park, and Pierson, Florida. There are worlds in this film that have never been explored on screen before. North Florida is vividly and beautifully portrayed in the film.

“Falling South” has been recognized with many awards including Best Overall Foreign Short, the Audience Choice Award for Short Film, Best Produced Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Short Film, Best Director, and the “Every Woman” Award for best film, short or feature, about women’s experience.

