Seining in Guana Lake is perfect for the family

Historic City News readers are invited to join staff and volunteers at the north or south boat launch (depending on the tide) at the Guana Dam Recreational Area for a free family seining activity on July 8th and 22nd from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Visitors will get the chance to pull a seine net through Guana Lake, collecting species of fish, crabs and more to learn about the animals and their roles in the habitat.

All necessary gear, including waders and boots, will be provided at no cost to our readers. There is a $3 per vehicle parking fee, but the event is free.

Click here to reserve a spot online.

Share Historic City News article

Comments