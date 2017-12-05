Sexual Predator: Charles Victor Bradley

In accordance with Florida State Statute 775.21, this news release will serve as public notification that the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has been given information that a person judged to be a sexual predator has moved to another address within St. Johns County.

Historic City News was informed that the name of the sexual predator is CHARLES VICTOR BRADLEY. He is currently residing at 201 Vivian Dr., Hastings. Bradley is a white male, 59 years old, 5’9” tall, 185 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Bradley was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation upon a victim under the age of 12 in 2004 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was originally released from prison in May 2014, but was rearrested in April of 2015 for violating his probation. He was released eight months later on December 25, 2015.

The public can access information about all sexual predators in the state via the Internet, where the FDLE has a website. The address of the website is www.fdle.state.fl.us. Information is also available via a toll-free number to FDLE: 1-888-FLPREDATOR.

