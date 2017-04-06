Sexual Predator: Tony Lorenzo Smiley

In accordance with Florida State Statute 775.21, this Historic City News release will serve as public notification that a person judged to be a sexual predator has moved to an address within St. Johns County.

The name of the sexual predator is Tony Lorenzo Smiley. He is residing at 7031 2nd St., Elwood, 32092. Smiley is a black male, 56 years old, 5’5” tall, 300 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

Smiley was convicted on charges of burglary with assault and sexual battery in 1998 and was released from civil commitment on April 2, 2017. He is registered as a sexual predator.

The public can access information about all sexual predators in Florida at www.fdle.state.fl.us or by telephone, toll-free at 1-888-FLPREDATOR.

