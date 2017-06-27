Sheriff takes another hit in press on O’Connell homicide

BRICKBATS + BOUQUETS, Folio Weekly says, “BRICKBATS TO SHERIFF DAVID SHOAR” this week; reporting about the front-page feature article that appeared in The New York Times on Sunday, June 18th.

Pulitzer prize winning author Walt Bogdanich reported that Shoar attempted to stymie the reporting in The Times, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation into O’Connell’s death, and to ruin the career of the FDLE agent assigned to the case.

Folio detailed numerous problems with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Michelle O’Connell’s 2010 death, contained in The Times article.

To this day, many believe that O’Connell’s murder, which was quickly ruled a suicide in spite of evidence to the contrary, was committed by her boyfriend, Jeremy Banks; a deputy who works for Shoar.

Also, this morning, Bogdanich appeared as a guest on WJCT First Coast Connect, discussing his observations, responding to call-in listeners, and questions from host Melissa Ross.

Shoar continues to refuse to face the public on the subject of his mishandling of the homicide investigation and his deputy’s premature conclusion that O’Connell’s death was a suicide. He sent a statement to Ross, who read a couple of quotes on air.

Share Historic City News article

Comments