Significant damage but no injuries in Prairie Creek housefire

St Johns County Fire Rescue reported to Historic City News this afternoon that they have contained a residential structure fire in the 3500 block of Lone Wolf Trail.

Firefighters initially responded the residence in Prairie Creek to extinguish a garage fire; but, by the time they arrived, they found the single story home heavily involved in fire.

“Crews on the scene were informed that one occupant had been evacuated safely from the residence after being alerted to the fire by a bystander,” a Fire Rescue spokesman reported.

Multiple crews responded and controlled the fire in approximately 90-minutes. Firefighters were able to protect adjacent structures, but the primary home sustained significant damage.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The source and cause of the fire is under investigation by St Johns County Fire Rescue personnel and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

