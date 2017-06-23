Smoke on Interstate near CR-214 creates driving hazard

At 8:35 p.m. Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol informed local Historic City News reporters that they are monitoring a wildfire around I-95 and C-214 which may affect roadways in St. Johns County.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in this area, as visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke and fog conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

