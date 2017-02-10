Someone adds Obama to NBA 2K17 video game, and it’s well done – CNET

YouTuber NykeFaller, having some fun with former President Barack Obama, has grafted the ex-POTUS’ face and body onto a virtual player in the video game NBA 2K17. It’s worth a watch — and a listen.

Obama has always been open about his love of basketball as both spectator and player. He attended NBA games and developed relationships with players, coaches and executives, notes USA Today in a story about Obama as “the NBA’s president.”

“The only thing that’s better than watching basketball is playing basketball,” Obama said, according to USA Today, when the Los Angeles Lakers visited the White House in 2010 to celebrate their 2009 championship.

And there was a movement to get the former president to play in an actual NBA game, not just 2K17. A Reddit users got the idea going by suggesting Obama play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. That will take place Feb. 19 without Obama on the roster.

