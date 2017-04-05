Something for everyone on Vilano Beach Main Street

Sallie O’Hara, Executive Director of Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc., invited all Historic City News readers to enjoy a weekend at Vilano Beach Town Center featuring art, entertainment, and a sampling of local cuisine. The festivities will kick off with a party on the pier, workshop, festival and tour of homes.

The Vilano Beach Festival and Tour of Homes:

Home Seminar – April 7, 2017 – 2 pm to 4 pm

Art Walk Off the Beaten Path – April 7, 2017 – 6 pm to 9 pm

Sea Turtle Soiree – April 7, 2017 – 7 pm to 10 pm

Art4Charities Expo – April 8, 2017 – 9 am – noon

Tour of Homes – April 8, 2017 – 10 am to 6 pm

Dish N Fish – April 8, 2017 – 12 pm to 8 pm

In addition to the regular first Friday “Art Walk Off the Beaten Path” on April 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., O’Hara asks you to return Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. for the Art4Charities Expo with sales benefitting Vilano Beach Main Street.

“Our first Friday art walk is steadily growing in popularity with featured artists like Linda Hammons and Lynda Wainright (water colors), Barb Valentine (oils) and Sheree McArthur,” O’Hara told local reporters.

Friday’s “Art Walk Off the Beaten Path” takes place at 160 Vilano Road, across from Casa Benedetto’s Ristorante near the Vilano Pier. You can also enjoy PRP wine samples and consider joining the party on the pier.

The Art Expo on Saturday morning is being held at 85 Vilano Road on Puccini’s Patio.

Also on the agenda Friday, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Vivian Browning, MEd and President of Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc., invites you to a Home Seminar featuring the homes and neighborhoods of the Vilano Beach Home Tour being held at the North Shores Community Center located at 120 Meadow Avenue in Vilano Beach.

“Attendees will receive valuable resource listings on how to do business and build in the Vilano Beach area,” Browning said. This seminar will provide an understanding of how Vilano Beach has evolved as a “small beach town” with a Main Street on Vilano Road which features a commercial district surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

Browning will tell the story of how Vilano Beach has become a sustainable walkable, waterfront live and work community with “a sense of place” for residents and visitors. The history and design of each of the vintage and modern homes included on the 1st Annual Vilano Beach Festival and Tour of Homes will be discussed. Attendance is limited to 60 people and there is a fee of $10 per person.

The Vilano Beach Festival and Tour of Homes will be held Saturday April 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Celebrate the area’s rich history, the future, and the people of our community. Admission charge is $20 per person.

On Friday night, April 7th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., celebrate the 1st Annual Sea Turtle Soiree. Nearly 100 feet of the west end of the Vilano Beach Pier will be tented for this private community event with amazing food and great live music. Vilano Beach Pier is located at 260 Vilano Road.

Costumed 1920s attire encouraged, but not required. The evening will include great food, music and will celebrate the Art Deco period of Vilano Beach. Party will start at 7:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m. and only 250 tickets are available. Admission is $50 per person (cash bar available on site). Savor the moment and dress to wow the 1920s crowd!

Then, on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m., Tisa Chamberlain, President of North Shores Improvement Association, invites you to the latest culinary tourism event; the 2nd Annual “Dish N Fish” and the opportunity to savor your favorite local fish and seafood dishes.

The event, located at Poplar Road in the Town Center across from the Publix parking lot, features a Chef Competition among high school culinary students. Five teams from around the area will compete under the tutelage of master chefs. The Dish of the Day will feature area favorites prepared from a variety of recipes. Samples will be offered by students for a donation of $2. Ten area restaurants will have seafood and shrimp dishes available for purchase with tasting meals up to $15. Area wine distributors, craft beer makers and spirits makers will also be on site.

“This event is a collaborative fundraising partnership with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and Vilano Beach Main Street to raise awareness of the coastal community and area dining,” Chamberlain said. “Your $5 entrance fee per adult includes local live entertainers, art and activities for the kids. There will be two great raffle packages valued at over $1000 each with a large mega prize drawing and awards for the Chef Competition at 7:00 p.m.” Children under 6 are admitted free of charge.

Comments