Spotify promotes Katy Perry like crazy. Will it entice other artists? – CNET

You might’ve noticed from ads on your Facebook feed, billboards or random disco balls chained on streets around the world that Katy Perry’s “woke” new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” is now available to stream on Spotify.

Spotify is reportedly promoting the heck out of the song at no cost to Spotify. That’s right, free promo for Perry. What’s the catch? Spotify, according to Bloomberg, wants artists to start liking the streaming service more than radio.

In addition to everything it’s done so far, the company reportedly plans on running a months-long promotional campaign leading up to the summer release of her fifth studio album, her first since 2013. It’s said to be planning on working closely with Perry’s team to prove that Spotify is superior to any radio station (or other streaming services) in selling records and concert tickets.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spotify, as the biggest subscription music service by members, has come to epitomize a shift in the music industry: Streams — not downloads — are now the main money-maker for recordings. But because Spotify makes music available free with ads, and because a single stream pays much less than a download, some artists, like Taylor Swift, have protested that the service devalues their work.

Spotify’s charm offensive with Perry is likely aiming to prove that Spotify streams can be good for fans, artists and the music business alike.

