Spotify pushes Katy Perry in an effort to become more likable to artists – CNET

You might’ve noticed from ads on your Facebook feed, billboards or random disco balls chained on streets around the world that Katy Perry’s “woke” new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” is now available to stream on Spotify.

Spotify is promoting the heck out of song at no cost. That’s right, free promo for Perry. What’s the catch? Spotify wants artists to start liking the streaming service more than radio.

In addition to everything it’s done so far, the company plans on running a months-long promotional campaign leading up to the summer release of her fifth studio album, her first since 2013. It plans on working closely with Perry’s team to prove that Spotify is superior to any radio station (or other streaming service competition) in selling records and concert tickets.

Spotify, as the biggest subscription music by members, has come to epitomize a shift in the music industry, the switch to streams — not downloads — as the main money-maker for recordings. But because Spotify makes music available free with ads, and because a single stream pays much less than a download, some artists have protested the service devalues their work, like Taylor Swift.

Spotify’s charm offensive with Perry is aiming to prove that Spotify streams can be good for fans, artists and the music business alike.

