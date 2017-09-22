SR-9B construction will require road closures

Russell Sampson Road, from St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to just east of the State Road 9B construction site, will close Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and reopen Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. (September 26-27) and will close again Friday night at 9 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. (September 29-October 1). The closure, weather permitting, is for work related to State Road 9B construction.

Historic City News was told that eastbound Russell Sampson Road traffic will detour south on St. Johns Parkway and east on County Road 210. Westbound traffic will detour west on County Road 210 and north on St. Johns Parkway.

The new four-lane divided highway will connect I-95 in Duval County to St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 in St. Johns County. The project includes overpasses at Race Track Road, Durbin Creek and Russell Sampson Road and a connector road (Peyton Parkway) from Race Track Road to State Road 9B. The connector road will provide direct access to State Road 9B. Additionally, a pedestrian bridge will be installed over St. Johns Parkway at 9B connecting the east and west sides of the road.

Construction of the 2.3 mile extension of 9B into St. Johns County began in August 2015 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

