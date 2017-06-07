The St. Augustine Music Festival enters its tenth year beginning with an outstanding lineup of concert artists on June 15-17 and June 22-24.

Thursday June 15 the featured soloist is Nigel Armstrong on violin, Friday Stephen Robinson will play guitar, and Saturday, Leon Fleisher & Katherine Jacobson perform on piano.

Thursday June 22 features the Diaz Trio — Andres Cardenes, Andres Diaz, Roberto Diaz, as well as Friday the Horn Sextet in E flat Major, Op. 81b – Ludwig van Beethoven and String Quartet in F Major – Maurice Ravel, and Saturday Elissa Koljonen on violin.

The St. Augustine Music Festival was founded in 2007 by Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra members Jorge A. Peña (viola) and Jin Kim-Peña (cello), with the support of many other musicians and the local community.

Concerts at the Cathedral are free, however seating is first-come-first-serve.

