Historic City News was informed by the St. Augustine Art Association that a 10-day citywide Plein Air Paint Out is planned for April 21th – 30th. The event is open to local, regional and national artists and is designed to capture “Impressions of the Flagler Era.”

Selected works produced by the participating artists during the event will be featured in a juried exhibition entitled Gilded, to be held at the St. Augustine Art Association, May 5th through 28th.

“With the support of the art and civic communities, we hope this will grow into an annual tradition,” said Elyse Brady, Art Association Executive Director. “Together, we’re building on the success of last year’s Find Your Park Plein Air event that commemorated the National Parks Centennial.”

“En plein air” is a French term for painting in the open air. The outdoor practice of creating art from observation was developed in the mid-19th century and flourishes today.

The 2017 St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out was developed in partnership with numerous organizations in anticipation of the upcoming Dressing Downton Exhibition slated for October, and to enhance St. Augustine’s cultural community. The St. Augustine Art Association was awarded a grant from the Dr. JoAnn Crisp-Ellert Fund at the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida to support this year’s events, programs, and awards.

Images may include the town’s Gilded Age architecture, historic landmarks, the natural environment and other related perspectives. A prize purse of $2,500 will be awarded for outstanding artistic achievement, including a $1,000 Best in Show.

Artists must pre-register by April 14th either by mail or online. Participants may set up during the event at locations in and around St. Augustine as specified on the event map and at the Castillo de San Marcos. Artists may work in the field on any number of days, per the guidelines.

