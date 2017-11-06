St Johns County announces Holiday hours

Veterans Day

All departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will be closed Friday, November 10 in observance of Veterans Day. All St Johns County library branches will be closed Saturday, November 11. All offices and branches will resume standard business hours for Historic City News readers on Monday, November 13.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will be collected on your normal scheduled day. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

Thanksgiving

All departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. St Johns County libraries and bookmobiles will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. All library branches, the Pet Center, and Animal Control will resume standard business hours on Saturday, November 25. All other offices will resume standard business hours on Monday, November 27.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Thursday, November 23, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning November 24, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, November 25. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, November 24.

Christmas

All departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. All library branches will be closed Saturday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 26. All offices and branches will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, December 27.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Monday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 30. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, December 26.

