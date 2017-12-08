St Johns County beach driving passes available

Although vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2018; from now until then, Historic City News readers can purchase a current 2018 annual county beach driving pass.

St. Johns County resident passes are $50, non-resident passes are $100, and handicap passes are $40.

Passes will be available during normal business hours at the following locations through March 1, 2018:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway

Tax Collector’s DuPont Center – 6658 US1 South

Tax Collector’s Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Boulevard

Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 5430 Palm Valley Rd

Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Rd

County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Boulevard

Residents must present a valid I.D. with a St. Johns County address or present proof of property tax payments in St. Johns County to purchase a resident pass.

When requesting a handicap pass, a handicap hang-tag or proof of qualification must be presented. Disabled military are eligible for a free annual pass by presenting military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying 100% disabled status.

Visit the Reach the Beach Mobile App or www.sjcfl.us/Beaches for current beach access updates and beach driving conditions.

