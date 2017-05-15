St Johns County burn ban still in effect

The burn ban enacted by resolution after careful consideration of members of the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners in an emergency meeting held on May 9, 2017, remains active through tomorrow, May 16th. At that time, county officials will evaluate the weather and fire conditions, both locally and across the state, to determine if they should extend or lift the ban on outdoor burning.

While no major wildfires are occurring within St. Johns County now, there have been, and continue to be, localized, spot fires that have required emergency services since the ban went into effect.

“The burn ban restricts all residential outdoor burning of leaves and yard debris, fireworks of any kind, campfires, flares, and other outdoor burning devices,” St Johns County Fire Rescue spokesman Jeremy Robshaw told local Historic City News reporters. “Cooking fires within a barbeque or hibachi grill, or other similar devices, specifically intended for cooking, are permitted.”

Officials encourage all residents to prepare a home safety plan for all members of their household, including two evacuation routes, a ready supply of food, water and medical needs, and transportation.

The home safety plan should include the creation of a defensible space surrounding their homes free of debris, and clean gutters and roofs of leaves or branches that could easily ignite during a fire.

For more information on how to protect your home from a wildfire, please visit the Florida Forest Service Website. historic City News will have an update after the County Commission meeting tomorrow morning.

