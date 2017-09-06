St. Johns County declares local state of emergency

In preparation for Hurricane Irma, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners informed local Historic City News reporters that they have declared a Local State of Emergency at the September 5, 2017 regular meeting.

The declaration allows the County to access resources and assistance to prepare for an inclement weather event. St. Johns County Administration and Emergency Management Staff are carefully monitoring Hurricane Irma and are working with a variety of local and State agencies to prepare for its impacts.

More information is available at www.sjcfl.us/hurricane

A non-emergency hotline for residents is available at 904.824.5550.

Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Irma, SJC Beach Services will be removing the infrastructure (trash cans, cones, signs, porta-potties) from the beach on Thursday and beach driving will be temporarily suspended until conditions improve.

Johns County Pier remains open but will close 2 days prior to projected impacts from Hurricane Irma.

Please take this time to make sure that your NOAA weather radio is operational. The programming numbers for the NOAA weather radios are as follows:

Northern St. Johns County – Jacksonville Transmitter – 162.550

Southern St. Johns County – Palatka Transmitter – 162.425

S.A.M.E number for specific County programming 012109

