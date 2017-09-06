St Johns County discontinues evacuation re-entry tags

To expedite residential and business re-entry in the event of an emergency,

St. Johns County announced to Historic City News that all local St Johns County agencies have discontinued the re-entry tag program.

Evacuated residents and business owners east of the Intracoastal Waterway now only need to provide proof of address with a driver’s license, state-issued identification card, or another form of identification such as a utility bill or lease agreement in order to return to their property after the storm.

Re-entry tags are no longer issued nor will they be required for re-entry.

SJC Beach Services will be removing the infrastructure (trash cans, cones, signs, porta-potties) from the beach on Thursday, September 7, 2017, as a result beach driving will be suspended, beginning Thursday, until conditions improve.

