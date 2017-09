Linda Stoughton, St Johns County Director of Emergency Management, reported to Historic City News that a hotline has been established for residents to call regarding County services, storm response, and events.

The hotline for non-emergency storm-related information is 904.824.5550, and will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.

Visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane for additional Hurricane Irma information.

