St Johns County Evacuation Zones

St Johns County has declared a mandatory evacuation in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Irma effective at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th.

Residences and businesses located anywhere in Zones A or B, including the entire City of St Augustine and the Town of Hastings. During a hurricane evacuation order, mobile home residents must evacuate regardless of their zone.

Historic City News readers can identify their evacuation zone by providing their street address at the following website http://tinyurl.com/evacuationmap2017

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments