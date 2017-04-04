St Johns County firefighters called to extinguish car fire

Battalion Chief Brian Mitzel reported to Historic City News from the scene of a car fire last night near the intersection of US-1 North and International Golf Parkway.

Engine 15, Brush 15, and Battalion 3, each responded to the 400 block of Industry Place where they discovered the apparently abandoned vehicle completely involved in flames.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has announced to the press that they are still investigating the cause of the fire. Historic City News will update this article as soon as additional details become available.

According to a St Johns Fire Rescue, there were no injuries reported.

Comments