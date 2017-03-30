St Johns County Holiday Hours

Good Friday

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, library branches, and the Pet Center will be closed Friday, April 14 in observance of Good Friday.

All library branches and the Pet Center will reopen on Saturday, April 15. All other offices will resume standard business hours on Monday, April 17.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will not be delayed. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open on the holiday during standard business hours.

Memorial Day

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, library branches, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

All offices and branches will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, May 30.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will not be delayed. The Stratton Road and Tillman Ridge solid waste scale houses will remain open on the holiday during standard business hours.

Comments