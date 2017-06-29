St. Johns County Independence Day holiday hours

Sarah Hand reported to Historic City News that all departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, library branches, and the Pet Center will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will not be delayed.

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open on the holiday during standard business hours.

All offices and branches will resume standard business hours on Wednesday, July 5th.

