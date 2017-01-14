St. Johns County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, per an announcement from Director of Communications Michael Ryan, received by Historic City News today.

Ryan reported that all offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, January 17th.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection will not be affected. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

Comments