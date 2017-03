The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular inspections of public food service and lodging establishments to assure compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws.

Historic City News received reports of St Johns County restaurant inspections during the past sixty-day period through February 26th. All information reported by the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, located at 2601 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Warning Issued 1/5/2017 ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/2/2017 BRUNO’S NY STYLE PIZZA 2530 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/24/2017 COUNTY ROAD PROVISIONS 279 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/16/2017 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/15/2017 LIBBY’S THAI BISTRO 525 SR 16 SUITE 103 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/2/2017 LITTLE LUNCHBOX 650 W POPE RD UNIT 254 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/10/2017 MAKERS MELT 1835 US HWY 1 S SUITE 127 Call Back – Complied 1/17/2017 MICHAEL ARENAS 2395 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/16/2017 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/13/2017 PEACE PIE 8 AVILES STREET Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/12/2017 PIERRE’S EATERY 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/10/2017 SCOOPS ICE CREAM & CAFÉ 2471 US HWY 1 SO Warning Issued 1/9/2017 SCOOPS ICE CREAM & CAFÉ 2471 US HWY 1 SO Call Back – Complied 1/17/2017 SEBASTIAN HOTEL 333 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/18/2017 THE COLLECTOR – (GENERAL STORE) 149 CORDOVA STREET Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/22/2017 THE COLLECTOR – (THE WELL) 244A ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/22/2017 THE COMMANDER’S SHELLFISH CAMP 7579 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/2/2017 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE 500 S LEGACY TRL Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/3/2017 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE 500 S LEGACY TRL Warning Issued 2/3/2017

FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date BURGER KING #12-12350 495 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 BURGER KING AT SR 207 2455 SR 207 Warning Issued 2/24/2017 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/14/2017 EL POTRO MEXICAN 226 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 2/23/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Emergency Order Callback Complied 1/9/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Administrative complaint recommended 2/24/2017 LEROY’S CAFÉ 2555 US 1 S Warning Issued 1/30/2017 LEROY’S CAFÉ 2555 US 1 S Call Back – Complied 2/6/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Warning Issued 1/27/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Call Back – Complied 2/3/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Administrative complaint recommended 2/22/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Administrative complaint recommended 2/23/2017 MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 MOJO BBQ 5 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 2/8/2017 MOJO BBQ 5 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 2/14/2017 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 1/3/2017 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 ST FRANCIS INN 279 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 1/12/2017 SUBWAY #66330 124 CAPULET DR. Warning Issued 1/26/2017 SUNSET GRILLE 421 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/19/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SUITE 401 Warning Issued 1/20/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SUITE 401 Call Back – Complied 1/25/2017

ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S AIA B Warning Issued 1/10/2017 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S AIA B Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/13/2017 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S AIA B Administrative complaint recommended 1/24/2017 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S AIA B Call Back – Complied 2/24/2017 ANASTASIA LANES SR 3 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/26/2017 BALEFIRE BRASSERIE 113 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 2/15/2017 BALEFIRE BRASSERIE 113 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/22/2017 BAYFRONT INN 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 2/14/2017 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 1/24/2017 BEN & JERRY’S 128 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 BLACK MOLLY GRILL 504 W GEOFFERY ST Warning Issued 1/23/2017 BLACK MOLLY GRILL 504 W GEOFFERY ST Administrative complaint recommended 1/26/2017 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/4/2017 BONO’S BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/8/2017 BRITISH PUB 213 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/24/2017 BRUCCI’S MOBILE PIZZA 880 HWY A1A NORTH SUITE #8 Call Back – Complied 2/1/2017 BRUCCI’S PIZZERIA 880 A1A NORTH, SUITE #8 Warning Issued 2/1/2017 BRUCCI’S PIZZERIA 880 A1A NORTH, SUITE #8 Call Back – Complied 2/6/2017 BRUCCI’S PIZZERIA 540 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/6/2017 BUFFALO WILD WINGS 515 318 SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/23/2017 BURGER KING #11-7128 2325 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/3/2017 CABANA CLUB/SEA PORCH 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Warning Issued 1/27/2017 CAFE GENOVESE 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W SUITE 108 Warning Issued 1/20/2017 CAFE GENOVESE 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W SUITE 108 Call Back – Complied 1/23/2017 CANTINA LOUIE 1900 US 1 SOUTH Warning Issued 1/17/2017 CANTINA LOUIE 1900 US 1 SOUTH Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/19/2017 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/15/2017 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Warning Issued 1/26/2017 CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/30/2017 CHIANTI ROOM 60 CHARLOTTE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 CHINA CAFE 165 BLACKFORD WAY STE A Call Back – Complied 1/30/2017 CHINA MAX 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD #520 Warning Issued 1/10/2017 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD STE-307 Warning Issued 2/8/2017 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD STE-307 Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/9/2017 CHINA ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT 2473 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 1/17/2017 CIMARRONE GOLF CLUB 2800 CIMARRONE BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/9/2017 CINOS PIZZA 425 WEST TOWN PL STE# 114 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/9/2017 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE CO 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Warning Issued 1/18/2017 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE CO 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Complied 1/19/2017 COURTHOUSE CAFE 4030 LEWIS SPEEDWAY Warning Issued 1/9/2017 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT BEACH 605 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/19/2017 CUBAN BAKERY 100 ST GEORGE ST SUITE I Call Back – Complied 1/19/2017 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/13/2017 DILLY DALLY DELI 1943 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/10/2017 FLORIDA CRACKER CAFÉ 81 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/3/2017 FLORIDA CRACKER CAFÉ 81 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 2/2/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Warning Issued 1/9/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Call Back – Complied 1/12/2017 HARBOR VIEW CAFÉ 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A Warning Issued 1/19/2017 HARBOR VIEW CAFÉ 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A Call Back – Complied 1/23/2017 HARRY’S SEAFOOD BAR & GRILL 46 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/18/2017 HASZARD’S OPEN PIT BEEF AT THE BEACH 5633 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/24/2017 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 AIA BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 1/30/2017 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 AIA BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/1/2017 HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/12/2017 HONG KONG CAFÉ 4660 US 1 N Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/21/2017 JAX WINE & SPIRITS 16 CASTILLO DR S Call Back – Complied 2/14/2017 KILWINS CHOCOLATES 140 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/23/2017 LA COCINA INTERNATIONAL 530 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/24/2017 LA PENTOLA RESTAURANT 58 CHARLOTTE ST. Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/18/2017 LA STRADA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 4075 A1A SOUTH STE 103 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/10/2017 LE PAVILLION 45 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/24/2017 LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO 2730 SR 16 #118 Warning Issued 1/13/2017 LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO 2730 SR 16 #118 Call Back – Complied 1/25/2017 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/8/2017 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Warning Issued 1/26/2017 LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEACH 607 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/27/2017 LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/6/2017 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Warning Issued 2/8/2017 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Call Back – Complied 2/9/2017 MCDONALD’S #12069 1870 A1A SOUTH Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/10/2017 MCDONALD’S #12069 1870 A1A SOUTH Call Back – Complied 2/9/2017 MI CASA CAFÉ 69 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 2/8/2017 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 1/19/2017 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Administrative complaint recommended 1/23/2017 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/24/2017 MIKIE A’S TEX-MEX/DOGHOUSE 2493 SR 207 Call Back – Complied 1/21/2017 MOJOS TACO 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/10/2017 MOJOS TACO 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 2/9/2017 MOJOS TACO 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/9/2017 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 Warning Issued 1/12/2017 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/20/2017 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 Call Back – Complied 1/27/2017 OBI’S FILLIN STATION 590 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/1/2017 O’LOUGHLIN PUB 6975 A1A S #4 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/16/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Warning Issued 2/17/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Call Back – Complied 2/21/2017 OSTEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 1/5/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 2/1/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR Administrative complaint recommended 1/27/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 801 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 1/30/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #3086 2750 RACETRACK RD Warning Issued 2/9/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #3086 2750 RACETRACK RD Call Back – Complied 2/16/2017 PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL 6896 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/8/2017 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A SOUTH UN# 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/6/2017 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A SOUTH UN# 101 Call Back – Complied 1/18/2017 PIZZA HUT #4288 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #107 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/27/2017 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 PLAYA CHAC MOOL 105 D ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/1/2017 PUSSER’S CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/6/2017 RAINTREE REST 102 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 1/24/2017 RAINTREE REST 102 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 1/30/2017 RED LOBSTER #0680 100 W SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/17/2017 REGENCY INN & SUITES 331 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/19/2017 RIPE BISTRO & SOCIAL LOUNGE 1097 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 2/1/2017 RIPE BISTRO & SOCIAL LOUNGE 1097 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 2/3/2017 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/25/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Warning Issued 1/13/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/26/2017 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 814 N A1A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/6/2017 SONIC DRIVE-IN #4292 1500 FRUIT COVE RD Warning Issued 1/27/2017 SONIC DRIVE-IN #4292 1500 FRUIT COVE RD Call Back – Complied 2/3/2017 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/12/2017 STONER’S PIZZA JOINT 3915 A1A S STE 105 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/3/2017 SUBWAY 34092 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Call Back – Complied 1/19/2017 SUPER 8 MOTEL 2550 SR 16 Administrative complaint recommended 2/14/2017 SURFER JOE’S 6101 A1A S #110 & #111 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/13/2017 SUSHI HOUSE 3787 PALM VALLEY RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/12/2017 SUSHI KING 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/9/2017 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/15/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/3/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Complied 1/13/2017 TAVERNA DEL CABALLO 37 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/12/2017 TAVERNA DEL CABALLO 37 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 1/19/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Warning Issued 2/24/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Warning Issued 1/21/2017 THEO’S RESTAURANT 169 KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/13/2017 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Warning Issued 1/30/2017 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 2/3/2017 VINO’S AT FRUIT COVE 605 SR 13 #103 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/6/2017 WENDYS 2880 RACETRACK RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/9/2017 WENDYS #67 2040 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/3/2017 WILDFLOWER CAFÉ 4320 A1A S #9 & 10 Call Back – Complied 1/17/2017 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 Warning Issued 1/9/2017 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 Call Back – Complied 1/12/2017 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/27/2017 ZABAS 701 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/3/2017

