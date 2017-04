The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular inspections of public food service and lodging establishments to assure compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws.

Historic City News received reports of St Johns County restaurant inspections during the past sixty-day period through 4/21/2017. All information reported by the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, located at 2601 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Call Back – Complied 3/8/2017 DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCATEE 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 Call Back – Complied 3/30/2017 DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCATEE 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 Warning Issued 3/29/2017 JUNIPER MARKET 73 SAN MARCO AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/4/2017 LOW TIDE FOOD COMAPNY 1968 US HWY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/12/2017 MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI LLC 197 BUCKFORD WAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/31/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/13/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 10440 US 1 N #122 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/13/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 105 MURABELLA PKWY #4 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/13/2017 SNOWY MOUNTAIN CAFÉ 3360 STATE ROAD 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/28/2017 ST MARYS SEAFOOD & MORE 705 HORTON’S TRACE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/20/2017 TIJUANA FLATS 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD UNIT 3 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/16/2017 TONY WHITTY’S SEAFOOD TRUCK #2 140 FORD ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/2/2017 TRUST THE BUS FOOD SERVICE 52 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/28/2017 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE ST AUGUSTINE RESORT 500 S LEGACY TRL Call Back – Extension given, pending 4/14/2017 WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAISSANCE ST AUGUSTINE RESORT 500 S LEGACY TRL Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/7/2017 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 100 MARKETSIDE AVE #303 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/29/2017 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT -COBBLESTONE 200 COBBLESTONE DR SUITE 103 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/29/2017

FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date BURGER KING 3025 INTERNATIONAL GOLF PARKWAY Warning Issued 3/8/2017 BURGER KING AT SR 207 2455 SR 207 Call Back – Complied 3/6/2017 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD, ANASTASIA PLAZA Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/20/2017 CHINA CAFE 165 BLACKFORD WAY STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/27/2017 CHINA WOK FL INC 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/20/2017 CHINA WOK FL INC 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 3/16/2017 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Call Back – Extension given, pending 4/10/2017 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/20/2017 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/30/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Emergency Order Callback Complied 3/31/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Emergency order recommended 3/30/2017 DENNY’S #8003 2455 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 3/30/2017 DENNY’S #8003 2455 SR 16 Warning Issued 3/29/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 4/4/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Call Back – Complied 3/1/2017 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Call Back – Complied 3/28/2017 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Warning Issued 3/27/2017 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURANT 69 LEWIS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/5/2017 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURANT 69 LEWIS BLVD Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 2/28/2017 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURANT 69 LEWIS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/28/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET OF ST AUGUSTINE INC 2185 US 1 S Call Back – Complied 4/5/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET OF ST AUGUSTINE INC 2185 US 1 S Warning Issued 4/4/2017 M SHACK 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE H Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/24/2017 MEEHAN’S ON MATANZAS 20 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/20/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN GRILL 880 A1A N STE 18B Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/16/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN GRILL 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Call Back – Complied 3/1/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN GRILL 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 101 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 2/27/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/3/2017 PANDA EXPRESS #2022 1934 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/13/2017 SAIGON TO TOKYO 1835 HWY US 1 S Call Back – Complied 3/9/2017 SAIGON TO TOKYO 1835 HWY US 1 S Warning Issued 3/1/2017 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS #2 1835 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 139 Call Back – Complied 3/7/2017 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS #2 1835 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 139 Warning Issued 3/6/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Call Back – Complied 3/7/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Warning Issued 3/2/2017 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 4/13/2017 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 4/10/2017 SUBWAY #66330 124 CAPULET DR. Call Back – Complied 3/27/2017

ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/31/2017 5 LOAVES 2 FISH MOBILE KITCHEN 408 PAISLEY PL Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/3/2017 A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP 671 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/7/2017 ALICE & PETE’S PUB 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/6/2017 APPLEBEE’S 225 STATE RD 312 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/6/2017 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/5/2017 BANQUET KITCHEN (THE) 25655 MARSH LANDING PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/18/2017 BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 3/27/2017 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST Call Back – Complied 3/23/2017 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST Warning Issued 3/21/2017 BEACHES AT VILANO BEACH 254 VILANO RD Call Back – Complied 3/16/2017 BEACHES AT VILANO BEACH 254 VILANO RD Warning Issued 3/1/2017 BEST WESTERN HISTORICAL INN 2010 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 3/1/2017 BITE A BAGEL 105 NATURE WALK PKWY #108 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/29/2017 BLACKSTONE GRILL 112 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 102 Call Back – Complied 3/2/2017 BLACKSTONE GRILL 112 BARTRAM OAKS WALK STE 102 Warning Issued 3/1/2017 BRICKSTONE PIZZA & SUBS 445 SR 13 #11 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/3/2017 BURGER KING 141 GATEWAY CIR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/31/2017 CABANA CLUB/OCEANVIEW 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/30/2017 CABANA CLUB/SEA PORCH 619 PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/30/2017 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURANT 1 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 4/20/2017 CANTINA LOUIE 1900 US 1 SOUTH Call Back – Complied 3/21/2017 CAPS ON THE WATER 4325 MYRTLE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/6/2017 CHAMPIONS CLUB AT JULINGTON CR 1111 DURBIN CREEK BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/3/2017 CHICK FIL A 1752 US 1 S Warning Issued 4/18/2017 CHINA MAX 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD #520 Call Back – Complied 3/16/2017 CHINA ONE 2750 RACE TRACK RD STE-307 Call Back – Extension given, pending 4/13/2017 CHINA ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT 2473 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 3/20/2017 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1753 US HIGHWAY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/18/2017 COURTHOUSE CAFE 4030 LEWIS SPEEDWAY Call Back – Complied 3/16/2017 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/20/2017 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR Call Back – Complied 4/20/2017 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR Warning Issued 4/13/2017 CREATIVE JUICES 846 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 4/20/2017 CREATIVE JUICES 846 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 3/21/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/14/2017 DELSI’S 1000 PGA TOUR BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 DENNY’S #7047 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/14/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Call Back – Complied 4/4/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Warning Issued 4/3/2017 DRAGON CAFE 3915 S A1A #101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/30/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/30/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/23/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/21/2017 FUSION POINT 237 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/10/2017 GARDEN CAFE 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD, SUITE #525 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/3/2017 GATORS DOCKSIDE AT MURABELLA 105 MURABELLA PKWY 14 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/10/2017 GATORS DOCKSIDE OF ST JOHNS 485-1 SR 13 N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/7/2017 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/4/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Administrative complaint recommended 4/17/2017 GYPSY CAB CO 828 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 4/20/2017 HONG KONG CAFE 4660 US 1 N Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/24/2017 HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS 4255 A1A SOUTH STE 13 & 14 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/30/2017 ISLAND BEACH GRILL 1340-A A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/21/2017 J J’S CUISINE & WINE 330 A1A NORTH #209 Call Back – Complied 4/20/2017 J J’S CUISINE & WINE 330 A1A NORTH #209 Warning Issued 4/19/2017 JACKS BAR B QUE 691 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/23/2017 JENK’S PIZZA 2245 W CR 210 #112 Call Back – Complied 3/13/2017 JENK’S PIZZA 2245 W CR 210 #112 Warning Issued 3/3/2017 JIM’S PLACE 4915 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/28/2017 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # 110 Call Back – Complied 3/20/2017 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 Call Back – Complied 3/13/2017 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # 110 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/9/2017 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # 110 Warning Issued 3/7/2017 KING WOK 445 SR 13 STE 7 Warning Issued 3/3/2017 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #11 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 Call Back – Complied 3/30/2017 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #11 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 Warning Issued 3/29/2017 LATIN SOUL GRILLE 100 BOARDWALK DR UNIT 817 Warning Issued 3/16/2017 LLAMA RESTAURANT 415 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/15/2017 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/3/2017 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/7/2017 LULU’S WATERFRONT CAFE 301 N ROSCOE BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 4/5/2017 LULU’S WATERFRONT CAFE 301 N ROSCOE BLVD Warning Issued 3/3/2017 MARSH LANDING COUNTRY CLUB 25655 MARSH LANDING PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/18/2017 MCDONALDS #12869 100 PONTE VEDRA POINTE BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/20/2017 METRO DINER 340 FRONT ST SUITE 700 Call Back – Complied 4/3/2017 METRO DINER 340 FRONT ST SUITE 700 Warning Issued 3/24/2017 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Call Back – Complied 4/7/2017 MOON DOG PIE HOUSE 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 Warning Issued 4/4/2017 OSTEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/8/2017 OSTEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 3/8/2017 PALM VALLEY FISH CAMP 299 NORTH ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/5/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/10/2017 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 2849 W CR 210 #350 Call Back – Complied 4/4/2017 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 2849 W CR 210 #350 Administrative complaint recommended 3/31/2017 PDQ RESTAURANT – JACKSONVILLE, RACETRACK & SAN JOSE 194 STATE RD 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/24/2017 PEARL OF THE SEA BED AND BREAKFAST 7601 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/27/2017 PEKING CHINESE RESTAURANT 525 STATE ROAD 16 #110 Warning Issued 4/13/2017 PGA TOUR HEALTHY CAFE 107 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 PITA POCKET 855 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/23/2017 PIZZA HUT #4285 52 TUSCAN WAY STE-208 Call Back – Complied 4/19/2017 PIZZA HUT #4285 52 TUSCAN WAY STE-208 Warning Issued 3/8/2017 PVO BAR & GRILL 377 S ROSCOE BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/19/2017 PVO BAR & GRILL 377 S ROSCOE BLVD Warning Issued 4/18/2017 RESTAURANT MEDURE 818 A1A N Call Back – Complied 4/20/2017 RESTAURANT MEDURE 818 A1A N Warning Issued 4/19/2017 RING POWER KITCHEN 500A WORLD COMMERCE PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/8/2017 RIPE BISTRO & SOCIAL LOUNGE 1097 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/7/2017 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE PKWY Call Back – Complied 4/13/2017 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE PKWY Warning Issued 4/10/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 3/27/2017 SAIGON PHO BISTRO 1935 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/1/2017 SAIGON PHO BISTRO 1935 A1A S Call Back – Complied 3/1/2017 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 4/18/2017 SANDWICHMAN DELI 1110 – 102 A1A N Call Back – Complied 4/5/2017 SANDWICHMAN DELI 1110 – 102 A1A N Warning Issued 4/3/2017 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 4/21/2017 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 4/10/2017 SEA OATS CAFFE 1075 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 3/30/2017 SEAFOOD KITCHEN 4255 A1A SOUTH #1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/30/2017 SHEILA’S CAFE 900 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/13/2017 SLAMMER & THE SQUIRE (THE) 2 WORLD GOLF PL Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/7/2017 SONIC DRIVE-IN #4292 1500 FRUIT COVE RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/4/2017 ST JOHNS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 2/27/2017 ST JOHNS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR Call Back – Complied 2/27/2017 SUPER 8 MOTEL 2550 SR 16 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 4/10/2017 SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY #303 Call Back – Complied 3/9/2017 SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY #303 Warning Issued 3/8/2017 TABLE 1 330 A1A NORTH, STE 208 Warning Issued 4/18/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Complied 3/1/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/28/2017 THE CHEESE WHEEL 223A W KING ST Call Back – Complied 4/5/2017 THE ELK HOUSE EATERY 6357 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/9/2017 THE MUSEUM CAFE 1 WORLD GOLF PL Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/7/2017 THE ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/23/2017 THE REEF 4100 COASTAL HWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/6/2017 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURANT 4000 A1A S Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/6/2017 THE WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAURANT 4000 A1A S Warning Issued 3/1/2017 TOURNAMENT PLAYERS CLUB AT SAW 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 TPC SAWGRASS – BANQUET KITCHEN 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 TPC SAWGRASS – EMPLOYEE LOUNGE 110 CHAMPIONSHIP WAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 TPC SAWGRASS – VALLEY TURNSTAND 8138-A SEVEN MILE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/21/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #106 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/8/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #106 Warning Issued 3/1/2017 VINCE’S SANDWICH SHOP 100 SOUTH PARK BOULEVARD #108 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 3/7/2017 VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Warning Issued 3/31/2017 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #108 Call Back – Complied 3/7/2017 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #108 Warning Issued 2/27/2017 WASABI SUSHI 965 SR 16 #108 Call Back – Complied 4/3/2017 WASABI SUSHI 965 SR 16 #108 Call Back – Extension given, pending 3/29/2017 WASABI SUSHI 965 SR 16 #108 Warning Issued 3/28/2017 WENDY’S #68 3531 N PONCE DELEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 4/6/2017 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Complied 3/29/2017 YOBE FROZEN YOGURT 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 2/27/2017

