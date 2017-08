The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular inspections of public food service and lodging establishments to assure compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws.

Historic City News received reports of St Johns County restaurant inspections during the past ninety-day period through 7/30/2017. All information reported by the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, located at 2601 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 2 DUDES-PLAYERS 262 SOLANA RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 DELICIOUS OASIS/KEY LIME MOUSSE 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 Warning Issued 7/10/2017 DELICIOUS OASIS/KEY LIME MOUSSE 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 FOOD LOVER’S CAFE 125 CENTER PLACE WAY #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/21/2017 GCH/WEN #52012 2710 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 MACK’S TENDERS 100-2 GATEWAY CIRCLE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/28/2017 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE PIZZA 1204 WILD PALM CT Call Back – Complied 7/28/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 WINGIN 121 BAY BRIDGE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017

FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Warning Issued 7/18/2017 BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 CRACKER BARREL #289 2441 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/5/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Administrative complaint recommended 7/6/2017 PUSSER’S CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/5/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Call Back – Complied 7/18/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Warning Issued 7/17/2017 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017

ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Warning Issued 7/11/2017 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 AMERICA’S BEST VALUE INN 3955 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 ARNOLD’S LOUNGE INC 3912 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 BARLEY REPUBLIC PUBLIC HOUSE 48 SPANISH ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 7/10/2017 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH Warning Issued 7/18/2017 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 CHINA MAX 2700 STATE ROAD 16 STE 204 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/14/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Call Back – Complied 7/28/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 DILLY DALLY DELI 1943 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 FIELDS CADILLAC ST AUGUSTINE 375 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 FLAVOR PALETTE 880 A1A N STE 9 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 FLAVORS EATERY 125 KING ST UNIT- C Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 HAMPTON INN 2050 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Administrative complaint recommended 7/19/2017 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 JOHNNYS 3009 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 KAMIYA 86 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD #8 Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 KLINDTWORTH VENDING mm 303 I-95 SOUTHBOND Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/10/2017 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 LATIN SOUL GRILLE 100 BOARDWALK DR UNIT 817 Call Back – Complied 7/24/2017 LIKIT DOLE WHIP 9 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Warning Issued 7/24/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/7/2017 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/14/2017 MICHAEL ARENAS 2395 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/29/2017 MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 MOON AND SUN CAFE 26 TOQUES PLACE Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Warning Issued 7/26/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 240 A1A N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 10440 US 1 N #122 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL 1050 A1A N Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 QUALITY INN & SUITES 901 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/13/2017 RIBS & CHICKEN & MORE 609 WEST KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 RIPE BISTRO & SOCIAL LOUNGE 1097 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied 7/6/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Administrative complaint recommended 7/6/2017 RYPE & READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/12/2017 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Administrative complaint recommended 7/10/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 SOUTH A PHILLY STEAKS AND HOAGIES 1 KING ST #104 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/12/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 SUSHI HOUSE 3787 PALM VALLEY RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 TEMPO RESTAURANT 16 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 TEMPO RESTAURANT 16 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 7/18/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Call Back – Complied 7/24/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Warning Issued 7/11/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 THE GIFTED CORK 64-A HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 7/10/2017 THE PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 THEO’S RESTAURANT 169 KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 830 N A1A STE 1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 ZOE’S KITCHEN 240 FL A1A Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017

