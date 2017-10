St Johns County restaurant inspections

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular, un-announced inspections of both seating and non-seating establishments; as well as caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines to assure the public that each establishment adheres to all state sanitation and safety laws.

Agents of the Division conduct routine inspections, new licensing inspections, and full inspections after a complaint has been received.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/23/2017 2 DUDES-PLAYERS 262 SOLANA RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 CINOS PIZZA 425 W TOWN PLACE STE 114 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/1/2017 DELICIOUS OASIS/KEY LIME MOUSSE 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 Warning Issued 7/10/2017 DELICIOUS OASIS/KEY LIME MOUSSE 50 S DIXIE HWY STE 4 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 FOOD LOVER’S CAFE 125 CENTER PLACE WAY #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/21/2017 FORK IT UP 667 W KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/2/2017 GCH/WEN #52012 2710 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 ISLAND ICE CRÈME 6975 A1A S STE 8 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/1/2017 JERSEY MIKES 833 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD UNIT 2 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/31/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 MACK’S TENDERS 100-2 GATEWAY CIRCLE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/28/2017 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE PIZZA 1204 WILD PALM CT Call Back – Complied 7/28/2017 PURE SOUTH GRILLE 145 HILDEN RD UNIT 106 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/1/2017 SMART STAY INN OF ST AUGUSTINE 2065 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/28/2017 SMOKING D’ S 2 5495 1 ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/8/2017 ST AUGUSTINE LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM CAFE 81 LIGHTHOUSE AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/23/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 THE BULLET 50 FULLERWOOD DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/30/2017 THE CUBAN CAFE AND BAKERY 100 ST GEORGE ST STE F Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/31/2017 THE DRAFT ROOM 2730 SR 16 STE 116 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/16/2017 TRAVELODGE 290 SAN MARCO AVENUE, TRAVELODGE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/28/2017 WINGIN 121 BAY BRIDGE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Warning Issued 7/18/2017 BIG KAHUNA KAFE 80 VILANO RD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 BURGER KING 304 PASEO VEREDA DR Call Back – Complied 8/31/2017 BURGER KING 304 PASEO VEREDA DR Warning Issued 9/25/2017 BURGER KING 304 PASEO VEREDA DR Call Back – Complied 10/3/2017 BURGER KING #12-12350 495 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/11/2017 CHINA WOK 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 CHINA WOK 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 Warning Issued 9/21/2017 CRACKER BARREL #289 2441 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/5/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 8/11/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 EPIC THEATRES OF ST AUGUSTINE 112 THEATRE DR Call Back – Complied 7/31/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Call Back – Complied 8/8/2017 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA ST Warning Issued 8/7/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET OF ST AUGUSTINE INC 2185 US 1 S Warning Issued 10/2/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET OF ST AUGUSTINE INC 2185 US 1 S Call Back – Complied 10/3/2017 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #11 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 Warning Issued 8/23/2017 LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #11 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 Call Back – Complied 8/30/2017 MCDONALD’S #33505 37 EPIC BOULEVARD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/4/2017 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 10/3/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 8/28/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 ONE THIRD ASIAN HOUSE 164 EVEREST LANE # 5 Administrative complaint recommended 7/6/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 9/7/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 9/6/2017 PUSSER’S CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 PUSSER’S CARIBBEAN GRILLE 816 HWY A1A N STE 100 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Warning Issued 8/14/2017 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/5/2017 SAN SEBASTIANS WINERY CELLAR UPSTAIRS 157 KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/22/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Call Back – Complied 7/18/2017 SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 704 E GEOFFREY Warning Issued 7/17/2017 STEAK N SHAKE 361 1760 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/31/2017 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Warning Issued 9/20/2017 SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL 1061 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/31/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Call Back – Complied 9/5/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 450 SR 13 STE# 101 Warning Issued 8/30/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 830 N A1A STE 1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/22/2017 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 8/25/2017 ZAXBY’S 1107 NORTH PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/21/2017 ROUTINE INSPECTION Name Address Result Date A TWISTED SPOON 4265 A1A S STE A15 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Warning Issued 7/11/2017 A1A CRAB HOUSE 667 W KING ST UNIT-B Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 AL’S PIZZA 1 SAINT GEORGE ST Warning Issued 7/31/2017 AL’S PIZZA 1 SAINT GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 8/4/2017 AMERICA’S BEST VALUE INN 3955 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 ARNOLD’S LOUNGE INC 3912 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S Warning Issued 8/18/2017 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/21/2017 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/23/2017 AT JOURNEY’S END BED AND BREAKFAST 89 CEDAR STREET Call Back – Complied 8/21/2017 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Warning Issued 7/14/2017 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/4/2017 ATHENA RESTAURANT 14 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Complied 9/5/2017 BACK 40 A1A 6101 A1A S Warning Issued 8/11/2017 BACK 40 A1A 6101 A1A S Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 BARLEY REPUBLIC PUBLIC HOUSE 48 SPANISH ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 7/10/2017 BARLEY REPUBLIC PUBLIC HOUSE 48 SPANISH ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 7/31/2017 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH Warning Issued 7/18/2017 BEACH DINER 880 A1A NORTH Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 BEST WESTERN ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH INN 541 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 8/14/2017 BEST WESTERN ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH INN 541 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 BONO’S 2420 US 1 S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/6/2017 BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS 88 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 10/3/2017 BUFFALO WILD WINGS 515 318 SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/4/2017 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 CANES BEACH GRILL 2700 SR 16 STE 206 Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 CANTINA LOUIE 1900 US 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/6/2017 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Administrative complaint recommended 8/17/2017 CASABLANCA ON THE BAY 24 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 8/21/2017 CHIANTI ROOM 60 CHARLOTTE ST Warning Issued 8/11/2017 CHIANTI ROOM 60 CHARLOTTE ST Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 CHICK FIL A 1752 US 1 S Warning Issued 8/7/2017 CHICK FIL A 1752 US 1 S Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 CHINA MAX 2700 STATE ROAD 16 STE 204 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 CHINA MAX 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD #520 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/29/2017 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1753 US HIGHWAY 1 SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/18/2017 CHRISTY’S DREAM ICE CREAM BAR 41 PGA TOUR BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC MEXICAN 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/23/2017 COMFORT INN & SUITES 2367 SR 16 Warning Issued 8/29/2017 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/3/2017 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT 605 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/15/2017 COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT 2075 STATE ROAD 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/16/2017 CREATIVE JUICES 846 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/6/2017 CREATIVE JUICES NATURAL CAFE 846 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/6/2017 CREEKSIDE DINERY 160 NIX BOATYARD RD Administrative complaint recommended 10/3/2017 CREEKSIDE DINERY 160 NIX BOATYARD RD Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied 10/3/2017 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 8/11/2017 DAIRY QUEEN #10591 100 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 Warning Issued 8/18/2017 DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/25/2017 DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 Call Back – Complied 9/1/2017 DESSERT FIRST BISTRO 121 YACHT CLUB DRIVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/14/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 DICKS WINGS & GRILL 965 S.R.16 #110 Call Back – Complied 7/28/2017 DILLY DALLY DELI 1943 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 DOMINO’S #3179 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD E Call Back – Complied 8/1/2017 DOMINO’S #4902 2085 SR 3 #106 Warning Issued 9/7/2017 DOMINO’S #4902 2085 SR 3 #106 Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/2/2017 DOMINO’S #4902 2085 SR 3 #106 Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/4/2017 EDGEWATER INN 2 ST AUGUSTINE BLVD Warning Issued 8/21/2017 EDGEWATER INN 2 ST AUGUSTINE BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/23/2017 FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES 305 PRIME OUTLETS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 FALAFEL QUEENS 1080 PONCE DE LEON Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/5/2017 FIELDS CADILLAC ST AUGUSTINE 375 OUTLET MALL BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/20/2017 FIESTA JACK’S MEXICAN GRILL 100 ST GEORGE ST STE J Warning Issued 8/31/2017 FIESTA JACK’S MEXICAN GRILL 100 ST GEORGE ST STE J Call Back – Complied 10/2/2017 FIRE WOK 85 AVA WAY STE #104 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/29/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 FIRST ACCESS 303 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 FLAVOR PALETTE 880 A1A N STE 9 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 FLAVORS EATERY 125 KING ST UNIT- C Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 FLORIDA CRACKER CAFE 81 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/29/2017 GARDEN CAFE 500 BELZ OUTLET BLVD, SUITE #525 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/29/2017 GATORS DOCKSIDE OF ST JOHNS 485-1 SR 13 N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/5/2017 GAUFRES & GOODS 212 CHARLOTTE ST Call Back – Complied 8/18/2017 GAUFRES & GOODS 212 CHARLOTTE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/7/2017 GAUFRES & GOODS 9 AVILES ST STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/7/2017 GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAURANT 965 SR 16 #111 Warning Issued 9/5/2017 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Warning Issued 8/2/2017 GREEN TEA 340 CBL DR STE 105 Call Back – Complied 8/8/2017 HAMPTON INN 2050 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 HAMPTON INN 430 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/11/2017 HARBOR VIEW CAFE 16 AVENIDA MENENDEZ #A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/17/2017 HOLIDAY INN & SUITES 1302 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/10/2017 HOLIDAY INN & SUITES 1302 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/10/2017 HOWARD JOHNSON INN 2535 SR 16 Administrative complaint recommended 8/15/2017 IHOP 36-179 2560 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/10/2017 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Administrative complaint recommended 7/19/2017 JAYBIRD’S RESTAURANT 2600 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 JOHNNYS 3009 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 KAMIYA 86 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD #8 Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 KAMIYA 86 2 FAIRFIELD BLVD #8 Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 2515 CR 208 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/10/2017 KING & THE BEAR 1 KING & BEAR DR Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 KING WOK 425 WEST TOWN PLACE # 110 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/1/2017 KLINDTWORTH VENDING mm 303 I-95 SOUTHBOND Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/10/2017 KRYSTAL RESTAURANT JAX026 2370 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/29/2017 LA COCINA INTERNATIONAL 530 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 8/17/2017 LA COCINA INTERNATIONAL 530 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/22/2017 LA HERENCIA 4 AVILES ST Warning Issued 8/29/2017 LA HERENCIA 4 AVILES ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 9/5/2017 LA HERENCIA 4 AVILES ST Call Back – Complied 9/7/2017 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Warning Issued 7/27/2017 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/2/2017 LATIN SOUL GRILLE 100 BOARDWALK DR UNIT 817 Call Back – Complied 7/24/2017 LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO 2730 SR 16 #118 Warning Issued 8/10/2017 LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO 2730 SR 16 #118 Call Back – Complied 8/14/2017 LEROY’S CAFE 2555 US 1 S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/6/2017 LIKIT DOLE WHIP 9 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 7/17/2017 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 LIL WOK 302 SOLANO RD #102 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Warning Issued 7/24/2017 LITTLE CAESARS 465 SR 13 Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 LUCKY GARDEN 1079 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/7/2017 MAGNUSON HOTEL 1111 PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/28/2017 MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/14/2017 MCDONALDS #19831 1625 CR 210 W Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/1/2017 MI CASA CAFE 69 ST GEORGE STREET Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/29/2017 MICHAEL ARENAS 2395 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/29/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 8/28/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 9/5/2017 MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSION 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 9/7/2017 MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 MOJOS TACO 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/30/2017 MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY STORE 6300 CR 214 Warning Issued 9/5/2017 MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY STORE 6300 CR 214 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 MOON AND SUN CAFE 26 TOQUES PLACE Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Warning Issued 7/26/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Call Back – Complied 7/27/2017 NED’S SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 9/21/2017 NED’S SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 9/27/2017 NED’S SOUTHSIDE KITCHEN 2450 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 10/2/2017 OLD CITY SUBS INC 3440 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 100 Warning Issued 8/15/2017 OLD CITY SUBS INC 3440 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 100 Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 OLD CITY SUBS INC 3440 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 100 Call Back – Complied 8/29/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 10440 US 1 N #122 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/24/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 240 A1A N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 PAPA MURPHY’S PIZZA FL072 965 SR 16 #101 Call Back – Complied 7/31/2017 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE N BAKE PIZZA 196 CAPULET DR STE 5 Warning Issued 9/5/2017 PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL 6896 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/29/2017 PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S FIRE PIZZA 1204 WILD PALM CT Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/16/2017 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 8/14/2017 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 PONTE VEDRA CONCERT HALL 1050 A1A N Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 QUALITY INN & SUITES 901 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 7/13/2017 QUALITY INN & SUITES 901 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/2/2017 REGENCY INN & SUITES 331 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/18/2017 RIBS & CHICKEN & MORE 609 WEST KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/11/2017 RIPE BISTRO & SOCIAL LOUNGE 1097 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/12/2017 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 Warning Issued 10/3/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied 7/6/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Administrative complaint recommended 7/6/2017 RYPE & READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/12/2017 SAINT AUGUSTINE AMPITHEATER C-1 1340 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/2/2017 SAINT AUGUSTINE AMPITHEATER C-2 1340 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/2/2017 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 SARBEZ 115 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/23/2017 SERENATA BEACH CLUB 3175 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/25/2017 SERENATA BEACH CLUB 3175 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD Administrative complaint recommended 8/25/2017 SERENATA BEACH CLUB 3175 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD Call Back – Complied 8/29/2017 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/21/2017 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/23/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Administrative complaint recommended 7/10/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Call Back – Extension given, pending 7/11/2017 SMOKIN D’S BBQ 110 SR 206 EAST Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/31/2017 SONNY’S REAL PIT BBQ 2720 SR 16 Warning Issued 8/10/2017 SONNY’S REAL PIT BBQ 2720 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 8/15/2017 SOUTH A PHILLY STEAKS AND HOAGIES 1 KING ST #104 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/12/2017 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 7/31/2017 SOUTHERN OAKS INN 2800 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/3/2017 SPORKS 691 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/1/2017 SPROUT KITCHEN 39 MASTERS DRIVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/31/2017 ST AUG ALLIGATOR FARM 999 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 8/30/2017 ST AUG ALLIGATOR FARM 999 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 9/5/2017 ST AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE 1340C AIA SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/2/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 ST AUGUSTINE OUTLETS 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 STIR IT UP – SAB 18 A ST Warning Issued 8/18/2017 STIR IT UP – SAB 18 A ST Call Back – Complied 8/25/2017 SUBWAY #10532 2480 SR 207 Call Back – Complied 7/31/2017 SUBWAY #35448 1050 SR 206 E SUITE C Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/8/2017 SUBWAY SANDWICHES & SALADS 1077 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/18/2017 SUPER 8 311 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/16/2017 SUSHI HOUSE 3787 PALM VALLEY RD #102 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Warning Issued 9/5/2017 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 TEMPO RESTAURANT 16 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 7/18/2017 TEMPO RESTAURANT 16 CATHEDRAL PL Call Back – Complied 7/20/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Warning Issued 7/11/2017 TERIYAKI HA HA 10440 US 1 N #123 Call Back – Complied 7/24/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Call Back – Complied 7/26/2017 TERRY’S BBQ 604 EAST ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/26/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Emergency order recommended 8/7/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Emergency Order Callback Not Complied 8/8/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Emergency Order Callback Complied 8/8/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Warning Issued 8/28/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Call Back – Complied 8/31/2017 THE BACK 40 URBAN CAFE 40 S DIXIE HWY Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 10/2/2017 THE CORAZON CINEMA & CAFE 36 GRANADA ST Call Back – Complied 8/17/2017 THE CORAZON CINEMA & CAFE 36 GRANADA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/17/2017 THE GIFTED CORK 64-A HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 7/10/2017 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD SUITE 15 Warning Issued 8/15/2017 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD SUITE 15 Call Back – Extension given, pending 8/18/2017 THE PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 7/6/2017 THE SPOT CAFE 4508 US 1 N Emergency Order Callback Complied 8/29/2017 THE SPOT CAFE 4508 US 1 N Emergency order recommended 8/29/2017 THE SPOT CAFE 4508 US 1 N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/3/2017 THEO’S RESTAURANT 169 KING ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/18/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 830 N A1A STE 1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 7/27/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 124 TUSCAN WAY STE A101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/5/2017 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD Administrative complaint recommended 8/25/2017 TUPTIM THAI RESTAURANT 242 SOLANA RD Call Back – Complied 8/28/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 9/7/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/2/2017 WAFFLE HOUSE #590 219 SANDY CREEK PARKWAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 8/1/2017 WHITE LION TAVERN 20 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 9/5/2017 WOODYS BAR-B-Q 226 SOLANA RD SUITE 1 Administrative complaint recommended 8/28/2017 ZOE’S KITCHEN 240 FL A1A Call Back – Complied 7/11/2017

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer, or more, violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Therefore, an inspection conducted on any given day might not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

