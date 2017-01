The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular inspections of public food service and lodging establishments to assure compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws.

Historic City News received reports of St Johns County restaurant inspections during the past thirty-day period. All information reported by the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, located at 2601 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

Responded to public complaint Address Disposition Date BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS 88 SAN MARCO AVE Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 12/20/2016 BURGER KING #12-12350 495 SR 13 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 Warning Issued 12/13/2016 CREEKSIDE DINERY 160 NIX BOATYARD RD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/13/2016 DONOVAN’S IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 Call Back – Complied 12/21/2016 DONOVAN’S IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 Warning Issued 12/19/2016 FRIDA TAQUERIA & TEQUILA BAR 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 12/12/2016 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Emergency Order Callback Time Extension 12/22/2016 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Emergency Order Callback Not Complied 12/21/2016 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Emergency Order Callback Not Complied 12/21/2016 GOURMET HUT 17 CUNA STREET Emergency order recommended 12/20/2016 MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 445 N SR 13, SUITE #1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 1/3/2017 MURRAY BROS CADDYSHACK 455 S LEGGACY TRL E 106 Call Back – Complied 12/22/2016 MURRAY BROS CADDYSHACK 455 S LEGGACY TRL E 106 Warning Issued 12/21/2016 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 RUBY TUESDAY #4443 2443 SR 16 Warning Issued 12/30/2016 SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRILL 4255 US 1 SOUTH, UNIT 11 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 1/3/2017 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 SNACK SHACK 100 ST GEORGE ST STE A Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/12/2016 ST FRANCIS INN 279 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 12/12/2016 Food-Licensing Inspection ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Warning Issued 1/5/2017 BURGER KING 3025 INTERNATIONAL GOLF PARKWAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/20/2016 DUNKIN DONUTS 2523 RACE TRACK RD STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/28/2016 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/15/2016 Routine – Food BAYFRONT INN 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 12/14/2016 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST Call Back – Complied 12/12/2016 BEIJING CAFE 2851 CR 210 W STE# 118 Call Back – Complied 12/27/2016 BEIJING CAFE 2851 CR 210 W STE# 118 Warning Issued 12/16/2016 BEN & JERRY’S 128 ST GEORGE STREET Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE & PIZZERIA 155 HAMPTON POINT DR Call Back – Complied 12/16/2016 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE & PIZZERIA 155 HAMPTON POINT DR Warning Issued 12/15/2016 CHINA KING 2 7458 US 1 N STE 107 Call Back – Complied 12/21/2016 CHINA KING 2 7458 US 1 N STE 107 Warning Issued 12/19/2016 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 307 Call Back – Complied 12/27/2016 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 307 Warning Issued 12/16/2016 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 12/15/2016 COSTA BRAVA 95 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 12/13/2016 CUCINA GIOVANNI 2730 SR 16 UNIT 101 Call Back – Complied 12/15/2016 CUCINA GIOVANNI 2730 SR 16 UNIT 101 Warning Issued 12/13/2016 FLORIDA CRACKER CAFE 81 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/3/2017 HONG KONG CAFE 4660 US 1 N Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/19/2016 HONG KONG CAFE 4660 US 1 N Warning Issued 12/16/2016 HOWARD JOHNSON INN 2535 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 12/21/2016 HOWARD JOHNSON INN 2535 SR 16 Warning Issued 12/19/2016 JAX WINE & SPIRITS 16 CASTILLO DR S Warning Issued 12/13/2016 MIKIE A’S TEX-MEX/DOGHOUSE 2493 SR 207 Warning Issued 12/17/2016 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Complied 12/15/2016 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 12/14/2016 OSTEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 1/5/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/27/2016 PELICAN PUB 2085 A1A SOUTH UN# 101 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/6/2017 PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE 117 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 1/3/2017 SAIGON PHO BISTRO 1935 A1A S Warning Issued 12/29/2016 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 12/22/2016 SALT LIFE FOOD SHACK 321 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 12/20/2016 ST JOHNS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR Warning Issued 12/28/2016 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Call Back – Complied 12/28/2016 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Warning Issued 12/15/2016 SUPER 8 MOTEL 2550 SR 16 Warning Issued 12/13/2016 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Extension given, pending 1/3/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Warning Issued 12/28/2016 THE PRESS 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 Call Back – Complied 12/15/2016 TIENDA Y TAQUERIA MI CARNAL 2602 US 1 HIGHWAY SOUTH Call Back – Complied 12/14/2016 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 112 SEA GROVE MAIN ST STE 114 Call Back – Complied 12/20/2016 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 Call Back – Complied 12/27/2016 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 Warning Issued 12/16/2016

