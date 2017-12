St Johns County restaurant inspections thru 12/24

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducts regular, un-announced inspections of both seating and non-seating establishments; as well as caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines to assure the public that each establishment adheres to all state sanitation and safety laws.

Agents of the Division conduct routine inspections, new licensing inspections, and full inspections after a complaint has been received.

Violations reported in District 5 fall into one of three categories. High Priority food service violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury. Intermediate food service violations are those which, if not addressed, could lead to risk factors that contribute to foodborne illness or injury. Basic violations are those which are considered best practices to implement.

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer, or more, violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Therefore, an inspection conducted on any given day might not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date BEIJING CAFE 2851 COUNTY RD 210 W STE 118 Warning Issued 11/30/2017 BEIJING CAFE 2851 COUNTY RD 210 W STE 118 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/5/2017 BEIJING CAFE 2851 COUNTY RD 210 W STE 118 Call Back – Complied 12/12/2017 DAVE’S HOT DOGS 551 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/1/2017 FRIDA TAQUERIA & TEQUILA BAR 12 AVENIDA MENEDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/25/2017 FULLY LOADED 445 CASA SEVILLA AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/27/2017 HAMPTON INN 2525 CR 208 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/10/2017 HISTORIC SEVILLA HOUSE 14 SEVILLA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/20/2017 JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS 152 CAPITAL GREEN DR SPACE 36, NOCOTEE TOWN CENTER Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/30/2017 MARDI GRAS SPORTS GRILL 123 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/3/2017 MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA 1 DOLPHIN DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/24/2017 OSPREY TACOS 300 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/3/2017 ROY AND TAMMY’S COMFORT FOOD 415 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 12/7/2017 ROY AND TAMMY’S COMFORT FOOD 415 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 12/11/2017 SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD COMPANY 33 ST GEORGET ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/20/2017 SAN MARCO PIZZA 140 SAN MARCO AVE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/11/2017 VALLEY SMOKE RESTAURANT 11 S ROSCOE BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/16/2017 YOBE COBBLESTONE 200 COBBLESTONE DR #103 Administrative complaint recommended 11/20/2017 YOBE COBBLESTONE 200 COBBLESTONE DR #103 Call Back – Complied 11/29/2017 YOBE NOCATEE 100 MARKETSIDE AVE #303 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/8/2017 FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT Name Address Result Date BRUNO’S NY STYLE PIZZA 2530 SR 207 Warning Issued 12/15/2017 BULL & CROWN PUBLICK HOUSE 53 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 10/25/2017 BULL & CROWN PUBLICK HOUSE 53 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 10/26/2017 CAFE DEL HIDALGO 35 HYPOLITA ST #101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/20/2017 CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #6036 155 SR 312 W Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/17/2017 CHINA WOK 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 DOMINO’S #3140 2220 CR 210 W #103 Warning Issued 10/24/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET 2185 US 1 S Warning Issued 11/30/2017 ICHIBAN BUFFET 2185 US 1 S Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/5/2017 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 2515 CR 208 Warning Issued 11/15/2017 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 2515 CR 208 Call Back – Complied 11/16/2017 MCDONALDS #31642 101 NATURE WALK PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/20/2017 MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/23/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Warning Issued 11/13/2017 NAPOLI’S PASTARIA 3787 PALM VALLEY RD Call Back – Complied 11/15/2017 NONNA’S TRATTORIA 2 AVILES ST Warning Issued 10/13/2017 NONNA’S TRATTORIA 2 AVILES ST Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1034 245 SR 312 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/16/2017 PANAMA HATTIES BAR & GRILL 361 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/15/2017 PIEOLOGY 8077 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE E Warning Issued 11/13/2017 ROY AND TAMMY’S COMFORT FOOD 415 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 12/20/2017 RYPE & READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLVD Warning Issued 10/17/2017 RYPE & READI GOLF BISTRO 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/28/2017 SUBWAY #32116 8804 W CHURCH ST Warning Issued 11/28/2017 SUBWAY #32116 8804 W CHURCH ST Call Back – Complied 12/1/2017 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/9/2017 SUMO SUSHI 107 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 109 Call Back – Complied 11/30/2017 THE PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR Warning Issued 11/29/2017 THE PALENCIA CLUB 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 12/5/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/3/2017 WAKAME JAPANESE RESTAURANT 104 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #108 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/12/2017 ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Name Address Result Date @CORNER SUSHI 2443 S US HWY 1 Warning Issued 11/21/2017 @CORNER SUSHI 2443 S US HWY 1 Call Back – Complied 12/1/2017 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Warning Issued 10/9/2017 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS 3055 CR 210 W, #101 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/13/2017 2Q 500 OUTLET MALL BLVD #530 Administrative complaint recommended 12/22/2017 A TWISTED SPOON 4265 A1A S STE A15 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST Warning Issued 12/5/2017 A1A ALE WORKS 1 KING ST Call Back – Complied 12/7/2017 A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP 671 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/21/2017 AGUSTIN INN 29 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 AL’S PIZZA 635 A1A NORTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/1/2017 AMICI ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1915 S A1A STE B Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/15/2017 ANASTASIA DINER 1770 A1A S STE A & B Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 ANN O’MALLEYS DELI & PUB 23 ORANGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/8/2017 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 11/6/2017 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/8/2017 ANTONIOS NY PIZZA 378 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/13/2017 AQUA GRILL 395 FRONT ST Warning Issued 11/17/2017 AQUA GRILL 395 FRONT ST Call Back – Complied 11/28/2017 ASIAN DELI 1935 A1A S Call Back – Complied 10/19/2017 BACKSTREETS CATERING 5 SEA BASS LN Warning Issued 12/5/2017 BAREFOOT BILL’S ISLAND GRILL 61 TREASURY ST Administrative complaint recommended 11/27/2017 BAREFOOT BILL’S ISLAND GRILL 61 TREASURY ST Call Back – Complied 12/4/2017 BAYFRONT INN 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/30/2017 BEACH HOUSE CAFE & GRILL 10 VILANO RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/14/2017 BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT 2 A ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/14/2017 BELLINI’S CUCINA ITALIANA 105 NATURE WALK PKWY STE 101 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/13/2017 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE & PIZZERIA 155 HAMPTON POINT DR Warning Issued 10/16/2017 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE & PIZZERIA 155 HAMPTON POINT DR Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/1/2017 BENITOS ITALIAN CAFE & PIZZERIA 155 HAMPTON POINT DR Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 BITE A BAGEL 105 NATURE WALK PKWY #108 Warning Issued 10/9/2017 BITE A BAGEL 105 NATURE WALK PKWY #108 Call Back – Complied 10/16/2017 BLACKFLY THE RESTAURANT 108 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/10/2017 BLONDI’S OASIS DINER 2639 SR 16 Warning Issued 10/5/2017 BLONDI’S OASIS DINER 2639 SR 16 Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/4/2017 BONO’S BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK Warning Issued 12/11/2017 BONO’S BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/12/2017 BONO’S BAR B Q 100 BARTRAM OAKS WALK Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS 88 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 10/16/2017 BURGER BUCKETS 3 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 11/8/2017 BURGER BUCKETS 3 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 11/9/2017 BURGER KING 3025 INTERNATIONAL GOLF PARKWAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/6/2017 BURGER KING 141 GATEWAY CIR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/5/2017 BURGER KING #11-7128 2325 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/27/2017 CAFE ALCAZAR 75 KING ST Warning Issued 11/16/2017 CAFE ALCAZAR 75 KING ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/27/2017 CAFFE ANDIAMO 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE Warning Issued 10/20/2017 CAFFE ANDIAMO 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE Call Back – Complied 11/1/2017 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURANT 1 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 11/17/2017 CANDLELIGHT SOUTH RESTAURANT 1 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/22/2017 CARRIAGE WAY BED & BREAKFAST 70 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/5/2017 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD, ANASTASIA PLAZA Warning Issued 11/14/2017 CASA MARIA 2 1001 A1A BEACH BLVD, ANASTASIA PLAZA Call Back – Complied 11/22/2017 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Administrative complaint recommended 10/13/2017 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/16/2017 CASA MAYA 22 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/21/2017 CATCH 27 RESTAURANT 40 CHARLOTTE ST Warning Issued 11/14/2017 CATCH 27 RESTAURANT 40 CHARLOTTE ST Call Back – Complied 11/28/2017 CENTRO 17 KING STREET Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/13/2017 CENTRO 17 KING STREET Administrative complaint recommended 10/13/2017 CENTRO 17 KING STREET Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 CENTRO 17 KING STREET Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 CHAMPIONS CLUB AT JULINGTON CR 1111 DURBIN CREEK BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/12/2017 CHEEZEES GRILL 926 SANTA MARIA BLVD Warning Issued 11/14/2017 CHEEZEES GRILL 926 SANTA MARIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/21/2017 CHINA CAFE 165 BLACKFORD WAY STE A Warning Issued 11/2/2017 CHINA CAFE 165 BLACKFORD WAY STE A Call Back – Complied 11/9/2017 CHINA KING 2 7458 US 1 N STE 107 Warning Issued 12/14/2017 CHINA ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT 2473 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 11/9/2017 CHINA ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT 2473 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 11/14/2017 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 307 Warning Issued 10/9/2017 CHINA WOK 2220 COUNTY ROAD 210 W STE 307 Call Back – Complied 10/20/2017 CIMARRONE GOLF CLUB 2800 CIMARRONE BLVD Warning Issued 11/30/2017 CIMARRONE GOLF CLUB 2800 CIMARRONE BLVD Call Back – Complied 12/5/2017 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE CO 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Warning Issued 11/27/2017 CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & COFFEE CO 1280A N PONCE DE LEON Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/29/2017 COLUMBIA RESTAURANT OF ST AUG 98 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 12/4/2017 COLUMBIA RESTAURANT OF ST AUG 98 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 COMFORT INN & SUITES 2367 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 11/1/2017 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Warning Issued 10/30/2017 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/2/2017 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/13/2017 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/28/2017 CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT 57 COMARES AVE Call Back – Complied 12/7/2017 CONE HEADS ICE CREAM 570 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/26/2017 COURTHOUSE CAFE 4030 LEWIS SPEEDWAY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/11/2017 CRAVE 813 N GARDEN LAKE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/11/2017 CREEKSIDE DINERY 160 NIX BOATYARD RD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/17/2017 DAIRY QUEEN 2375 SR 16 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 D’ALEO DELI 2445 S US 1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/15/2017 DENNY’S #7047 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/23/2017 DENNY’S #8570 950 SR 206 W Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/24/2017 DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCATEE 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 Warning Issued 12/8/2017 DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCATEE 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 Call Back – Complied 12/11/2017 DOMINO’S #3179 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD E Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/27/2017 DOMINO’S #4902 2085 SR 3 #106 Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/4/2017 DOMINO’S #4902 2085 SR 3 #106 Call Back – Complied 10/9/2017 DONOVAN’S IRISH PUB 7440 US 1 N STE 108 Warning Issued 12/18/2017 DRAKES DELI 138 SAN MARCO Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/15/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS 2225 CR 210 W, SOUTH LAKE PLAZA Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/16/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS 226 SOLANA RD #8 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/29/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS 2435 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/4/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS 171 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 12/13/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS 171 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 12/15/2017 DUNKIN DONUTS #332895 1001 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/12/2017 FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES BY MARRIOTT 305 PRIME OUTLETS BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/5/2017 GAS FULL SERVICE RESTAURANT 9-C ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/21/2017 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Warning Issued 10/16/2017 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 10/17/2017 GEORGIE’S DINER 100 MALAGA ST Call Back – Complied 12/20/2017 GOLF CLUB AT SOUTH HAMPTON 315 S HAMPTON CLUB WAY Warning Issued 11/30/2017 GOLF CLUB AT SOUTH HAMPTON 315 S HAMPTON CLUB WAY Call Back – Complied 12/18/2017 GREAT AMERICAN BAGEL CO (THE) 176 STATE RD 312 Warning Issued 10/30/2017 GREAT AMERICAN BAGEL CO (THE) 176 STATE RD 312 Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAURANT 965 SR 16 #111 Call Back – Complied 10/9/2017 HAMPTON INN AND SUITES ST AUGUSTINE VILANO BEACH 95 VILANO RD Warning Issued 10/26/2017 HAMPTON INN AND SUITES ST AUGUSTINE VILANO BEACH 95 VILANO RD Call Back – Complied 11/13/2017 HARRY’S SEAFOOD BAR & GRILL 46 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/11/2017 HASZARD’S OPEN PIT BEEF AT THE BEACH 5633 A1A S Warning Issued 12/14/2017 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 11/15/2017 HILTON GARDEN INN 401 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/17/2017 HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 11/20/2017 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURANT 69 LEWIS BLVD Warning Issued 10/16/2017 HURRICANE PATTYS RESTAURANT 69 LEWIS BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/17/2017 J J’S CUISINE & WINE 330 A1A NORTH #209 Warning Issued 12/5/2017 J J’S CUISINE & WINE 330 A1A NORTH #209 Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 JACKS BAR B QUE 691 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/21/2017 JENK’S PIZZA 2245 W CR 210 #112 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/5/2017 JIM’S PLACE 4915 SR 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/26/2017 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Warning Issued 10/23/2017 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/13/2017 JONI’ S PIZZA ITALIAN RESTAURANT 145 HILDEN ROAD Call Back – Complied 11/27/2017 JUNIPER MARKET 73 SAN MARCO AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/14/2017 KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 1805 S US 1 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/30/2017 LA COCINA MEXICANA 3290 US 1 S Warning Issued 12/1/2017 LA COCINA MEXICANA 3290 US 1 S Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 12/7/2017 LA FIESTA OCEAN INN & SUITES 810 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/17/2017 LA PENTOLA RESTAURANT 58 CHARLOTTE ST. Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/13/2017 LA QUINTA INN AND SUITES 250 PRIME OUTLET BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/4/2017 LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP 3915 A1A S, STE 103 Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 LATIN SOUL GRILLE 100 BOARDWALK DR UNIT 817 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/27/2017 LIBBY’S THAI BISTRO 525 SR 16 SUITE 103 Warning Issued 11/14/2017 LIBBY’S THAI BISTRO 525 SR 16 SUITE 103 Call Back – Complied 11/17/2017 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 Warning Issued 10/9/2017 LOS PORTALES MEXICAN GRILL 2245 CR 210 W #109 Call Back – Complied 10/16/2017 MANATEE CAFE 525 SR 16 #106 Warning Issued 11/14/2017 MANATEE CAFE 525 SR 16 #106 Call Back – Complied 11/27/2017 MANGO MANGO’S BEACHSIDE BAR & GRILL 700 A1A BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/14/2017 MANNYS CUBAN FOOD TRUCK 1333 ROBERTS RD. Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/8/2017 MARBLE SLAB CREAMRY 1053 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD Warning Issued 11/3/2017 MARBLE SLAB CREAMRY 1053 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/6/2017 MARSH CREEK COUNTRY CLUB 169 MARSHSIDE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/14/2017 MCDONALDS #11155 2431 US HWY 1 S Warning Issued 11/21/2017 MCDONALDS #11155 2431 US HWY 1 S Call Back – Complied 12/1/2017 MCDONALDS #12869 100 PONTE VEDRA POINTE BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/16/2017 MEEHAN’S ON MATANZAS 20 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/12/2017 MELLOW MUSHROOM RESTAURANT 410 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 11/28/2017 MELLOW MUSHROOM RESTAURANT 410 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Complied 12/1/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN GRILL 880 A1A N STE 18B Administrative complaint recommended 11/15/2017 MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN GRILL 880 A1A N STE 18B Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/16/2017 MICHAEL’S TASTING ROOM 25 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/8/2017 MOJO BBQ 5 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 11/8/2017 MOJO BBQ 5 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 11/9/2017 MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY STORE 6300 CR 214 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 MOON AND SUN CAFE 26 TOQUES PLACE Call Back – Complied 10/25/2017 MULLIGANS PUB 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD Warning Issued 11/15/2017 MULLIGANS PUB 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD Call Back – Complied 11/17/2017 NALU’S TROPICAL TAKE OUT I 398 TRAVINO AVENUE Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 Warning Issued 11/29/2017 NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 Call Back – Complied 12/4/2017 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST Warning Issued 10/20/2017 NONA BLUE 325 FRONT ST Call Back – Complied 11/1/2017 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Warning Issued 12/15/2017 O C WHITES 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/20/2017 OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE 116 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 10/19/2017 OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE 116 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 10/23/2017 OBI’S FILLIN STATION 590 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 11/21/2017 OBI’S FILLIN STATION 590 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/28/2017 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Warning Issued 11/9/2017 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/16/2017 OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTARUANT 115 CORDOVA ST Call Back – Complied 11/29/2017 OLD CITY MKT 604 ANASTASIA BLVD Warning Issued 11/21/2017 OLD CITY SUBS 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BLVD STE A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 OLOUGHLIN PUB 6975 A1A S #4 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/1/2017 ONE TWENTY THREE BURGER HOUSE 123 KING ST Warning Issued 10/19/2017 ONE TWENTY THREE BURGER HOUSE 123 KING ST Call Back – Complied 10/23/2017 OSTEENS RESTAURANT 205 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/1/2017 PACIFIC ASIAN BISTRO 159 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR #111 Warning Issued 12/15/2017 PACIFIC ASIAN BISTRO 159 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR #111 Call Back – Complied 12/18/2017 PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA 100-4 GATEWAY CIR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/9/2017 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE N BAKE PIZZA 196 CAPULET DR STE 5 Call Back – Complied 11/17/2017 PDQ RESTAURANT – JACKSONVILLE, RACETRACK & SAN JOSE 194 STATE RD 13 Warning Issued 12/11/2017 PEARL OF THE SEA BED AND BREAKFAST 7601 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/7/2017 PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME 124 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 11/16/2017 PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME 124 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 11/27/2017 PLAYA CHAC MOOL 105 D ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/14/2017 POPPYS ITALIANO 832-1 A1A N Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/17/2017 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 11/6/2017 PROHIBITION KITCHEN 119 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 QUALITY INN 2310 SR 16 Warning Issued 11/1/2017 QUALITY INN 2310 SR 16 Call Back – Complied 11/13/2017 REFLECTIONS BISTRO 75 KING STREET, SUITE 120 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/2/2017 ROMANOS ON THE BEACH 4255 A1A S STE 7 Call Back – Complied 10/9/2017 ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL 4010 S US HWY 1 UNITS 113-115 Warning Issued 12/7/2017 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE PKWY Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/14/2017 RUFINO’S PIZZA 2700 SR 16 #207 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied 10/30/2017 SAIGON TO TOKYO 1835 HWY US 1 S Warning Issued 11/29/2017 SAIGON TO TOKYO 1835 HWY US 1 S Call Back – Complied 12/1/2017 SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE 120 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 11/13/2017 SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE 120 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/28/2017 SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE 120 SAN MARCO AVE Call Back – Complied 12/7/2017 SAN MARCO PIZZA 140 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 11/15/2017 SANGRIA’S WINE AND PIANO BAR 35 HYPOLITA STREET STE 201 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/23/2017 SCARLETT’S ST AUGGY & DOS GATOS ST AUGGY 70 HYPOLITA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/21/2017 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS #2 1835 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 139 Warning Issued 10/30/2017 SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS #2 1835 US 1 SOUTH UNIT 139 Call Back – Complied 11/6/2017 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/10/2017 SHANGHAI NOBBY’S 10 ANASTASIA BLVD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/17/2017 SHEILA’S CAFE 900 ANASTASIA BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/7/2017 SMOOTHIE FRESH 164 SR 312 Warning Issued 10/30/2017 SMOOTHIE FRESH 164 SR 312 Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/1/2017 SNOWY MOUNTAIN CAFÉ 3360 STATE ROAD 207 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/26/2017 SONNYS REAL PIT BAR B Q 1720 US HWY 1 S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/6/2017 ST GEORGE TAVERN 116 ST GEORGE ST A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/24/2017 ST JOHNS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR Warning Issued 10/24/2017 ST JOHNS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 205 ST JOHNS GOLF DR Call Back – Complied 11/1/2017 ST. AUGUSTINE ISLAND INN 894 AIA BEACH BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/2/2017 SUNSET GRILLE 421 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 12/4/2017 SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL 220 NIX BOATYARD RD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/12/2017 SUSHI KING 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 Warning Issued 12/5/2017 SWEET AND SMOKEYS 312 N MAIN STREET, P.O.BOX 503 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/1/2017 TABLE 1 330 A1A NORTH, STE 208 Warning Issued 12/4/2017 TABLE 1 330 A1A NORTH, STE 208 Call Back – Complied 12/5/2017 TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 Call Back – Complied 10/4/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Warning Issued 10/16/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/20/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/24/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/1/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/2/2017 TAPS BAR & GRILL 2220 CR 210 W #314 Call Back – Complied 11/8/2017 TAVERNA DEL CABALLO 37 ST GEORGE ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/20/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Administrative complaint recommended 11/15/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/17/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 11/20/2017 TERRA & ACQUA 134 SEA GROVE MAIN ST Call Back – Complied 11/27/2017 THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR 21 HYPOLITA ST Administrative complaint recommended 10/23/2017 THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR 21 HYPOLITA ST Call Back – Complied 10/24/2017 THE BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE Warning Issued 11/8/2017 THE BLUE HEN CAFÉ 117 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE Call Back – Complied 11/9/2017 THE BUNNERY BAKERY & CAFE 121 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 11/6/2017 THE BUNNERY BAKERY & CAFE 121 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 11/16/2017 THE CHATSWORTH LLC 10 MARINE ST Warning Issued 12/15/2017 THE CHATSWORTH LLC 10 MARINE ST Call Back – Extension given, pending 12/20/2017 THE CHICKEN KOOP 100 N MAIN ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/26/2017 THE COMMANDER’S SHELLFISH CAMP 7579 A1A S Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/1/2017 THE FLORIDIAN 72 SPANISH ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/25/2017 THE KOOKABURRA 1835 US HWY 1 S STE 133-135 Warning Issued 11/29/2017 THE LOOP PIZZA GRILL 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, SUITE 401 Warning Issued 11/30/2017 THE METRO DINER 1000 S PONCE DELEON BLVD SUITE 15 Call Back – Complied 10/19/2017 THE ORIGINAL CAFE ELEVEN 501 A1A BEACH BLVD Warning Issued 12/21/2017 THE PRINCE OF WALES 54 CUNA ST Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/25/2017 THE RED FROG & MCTOADS GRUB & PUB 5545 A1A SOUTH #106 Warning Issued 12/14/2017 THE TACO SHOP 114 ST GEORGE ST Warning Issued 10/24/2017 THE TACO SHOP 114 ST GEORGE ST Call Back – Complied 10/25/2017 TRASCA & CO EATERY 155 TOURSIDE DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/20/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 112 SEA GROVE MAIN ST STE 114 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 10/10/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 2245 CR 210 W STE 114 Warning Issued 11/1/2017 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE 2245 CR 210 W STE 114 Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 UPTOWN SCRATCH KITCHEN 32 SAN MARCO AVE Warning Issued 12/12/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended 10/9/2017 VERRAZANO PIZZA 1057 A1A BEACH BLVD Call Back – Complied 10/16/2017 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Warning Issued 10/26/2017 VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA 105 YACHT CLUB DR Call Back – Complied 11/14/2017 VIOLA’S PIZZA 6149 A1A S STE B Inspection Completed – No Further Action 12/7/2017 WENDYS 2880 RACETRACK RD Warning Issued 12/12/2017 WENDYS 2880 RACETRACK RD Call Back – Complied 12/13/2017 WENDY’S 153 CAPITOL GREEN DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/30/2017 WENDY’S 153 CAPITOL GREEN DR Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/30/2017 WENDYS #67 2040 A1A SOUTH Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/17/2017 WENDY’S #68 3531 N PONCE DELEON BLVD Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/28/2017 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 Warning Issued 11/28/2017 WOK N ROLL 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 Call Back – Complied 11/29/2017 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 Warning Issued 10/24/2017 YUMMY ASIAN BISTRO 2245 CR 210 W STE #117 Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 YUMMY WOK ST AUGUSTINE 1050 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Warning Issued 10/19/2017 YUMMY WOK ST AUGUSTINE 1050 S PONCE DE LEON BLVD Call Back – Complied 11/2/2017 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A Warning Issued 11/21/2017 ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT 3945 S HWY A1A Call Back – Extension given, pending 11/27/2017 ZOE’S KITCHEN 240 FL A1A Inspection Completed – No Further Action 11/29/2017

