St Johns County sexual offender absconds without registering

The Florida Department of Corrections reported to Historic City News that Richard Louis Orzechowski, a 58-year-old sexual offender, was released from state custody on Friday February 27th; however, as of today, he has not registered or complied with his responsibilities.

Florida law requires sexual offenders and sexual predators to register their home address and other pertinent information within 48-hours of their release.

Although Orzechowski served one year in state prison following his 2016 conviction in St Johns County for lewd or lascivious exhibition where the victim was under 16-years-old, he is now considered an absconder.

Orzechowski is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was born on 1/13/1959.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for failure of a sex offender to properly register. Law enforcement agencies nationwide are authorized to take Orzechowski into custody.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Richard Orzechowski is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 209-1570 or by email at spot@sjso.org. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crimestoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-(888) 277-TIPS (8477).

