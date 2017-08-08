St Johns County Solar Co-Op roll-out today

St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver addressed a group of St Johns County residents today who have banded together to form a solar co-op. The mission of the co-op is to make it cheaper and easier for homeowners and organizations to install solar panels, which can produce major savings on power bills.

The local group is still formative and is receiving assistance from Florida Solar United Neighborhoods. Once the group is large enough, FL SUN will help the co-op solicit competitive bids from area solar installers.

“Great to see this opportunity for our community,” the mayor told those assembled in front of the Lightner Museum today. “This is a wonderful use of our greatest sustainable resource, the sun — after all, we are the Sunshine State.”

Co-op members will select a single company to complete all the installations. They will have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer’s group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save up to 20% off the cost of their system.

St. Johns County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op web page. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. FL SUN is proud to partner with the League of Women Voters of Florida to foster solar co-ops across the state.

Comments