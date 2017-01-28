Staci Bu Shea Artist-in-Residence at Flagler College

The Crisp-Ellert Museum at Flagler College announced to Historic City News local reporters that they are currently hosting their second artist-in-residence; independent curator Staci Bu Shea.

The artist will be on campus weekly, now through March 24, collaborating with faculty and students through class visits, workshops and to conduct research for a future exhibition. In addition, Bu Shea will set up office hours at the museum, and is organizing a program of film screenings with special guests. These events will be free and open to the public.

Bu Shea is a curator, researcher, and writer currently based in Jacksonville, and is a graduate from the Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College in New York. Bu Shea focused on affinity as feminist methodology, as well as works of art produced because of particular social relations and the work involved in forging or maintaining relationships.

Bu Shea curated “Emphasis Repeats*,” an exhibition at Hessel Museum of Art (May 2016) as part of her master’s thesis. Most recently, Bu Shea was Curatorial Fellow at Casco – Office for Art Design, & Theory, in Utrecht, Netherlands. Currently, Bu Shea is working with the evolving and expanding supergroup “Army of Love” on a week-long program and exhibition at Casco; being presented in July and November, 2017. With Carmel Curtis, they are co-curating a large, comprehensive exhibition of Barbara Hammer’s work at Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay & Lesbian Art in September 2017.

Bu Shea’s research interests include social reproduction and transmission, relationality and its discontents, psychoanalysis, Marxist feminism, black studies and organizational structures and practices.

The museum’s hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. The CEAM Artist Residency is generously supported by a grant from the JoAnn Crisp-Ellert Fund through The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

