State Attorney Larizza announces new hires

Historic City News learned this afternoon that three “new hires” at the office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza are not too new. Some familiar faces are returning to the Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Assuming the role of Director of Operations South is 34-year-old John K. Reid, a University of Florida and University of Oklahoma Law graduate, who was previously an Assistant Public Defender for the 18th Circuit, a Career Criminal Prosecutor for the 7th Circuit, and an Associate Attorney with the law firm of Damore, Delgado, and Romanik before returning the office in November. As a prosecutor, Reid was awarded the Office’s “Top Gun Award” four years running. He also became board-certified in criminal trial law earlier this year. John is married to his wife Attorney Barbara Reid. They have a fourteen-month-old son.

Executive Director and Public Information Officer for the Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office is 49-year-old Bryan L. Shorstein, a University of Florida and Nova Southeastern Law graduate, who served previously as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventh Circuit before entering private practice at the Law Office of Shorstein and Lee in St. Augustine. Shorstein actively participated in the Florida Bar by serving as the chairman of the Seventh Circuit Bar Grievance Committee and the Animal Law Committee. Bryan is married to his wife Attorney Alyssa Camper.

Flagler College and Stetson University College of Law graduate, 30-year-old Spencer S. Hathaway, rejoins the Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office as the Managing Attorney for the Daytona Misdemeanor Division. Hathaway previously served as a Felony Prosecutor and the State Attorney’s Public Information Officer and Training Coordinator. Prior to returning to the Office, Hathaway operated Spencer S. Hathaway, PLLC, a private practice in New Smyrna Beach. Hathaway also currently serves as a member of the Volusia Bar Board of Directors. Spencer is married to his wife Attorney Kayla R. Hathaway. They have a nine-month-old daughter.

