Storm Damage Report may expedite recovery efforts

St. Johns County Property Appraiser Eddie Creamer is asking Historic City News readers whose home or property sustained damage during Hurricane Irma to complete a Storm Damage Report through his office website.

According to information provided by St Johns County media relations, the damage reports will provide a county-wide assessment to assist in expediting recovery efforts.

To report storm damage online, visit https://www.sjcpa.us/storm-damage-report/ You may attach up to three (3) images of your property damage.

Or, you may provide a brief description of the damage to your home or property by email to sjcpa@sjcpa.us.

You may call Creamer’s office at 904.827.5500, and report your damage or ask questions about this process.

Once a report is submitted, the Property Appraiser’s Office will schedule a time to visit the property and document any reported damage.

