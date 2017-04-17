Summer Reading and Math Volunteer Opportunities

Senior Corps RSVP Director, Cheryl Freeman, invites local Historic City News readers who are willing to spend a little time this summer helping others, to consider volunteer opportunities available with RSVP of St Johns County.

Community members are needed to assist once a week during the summer reading and algebra programs through the St. Johns County School District.

“There are students who can greatly benefit from the help of those willing to give just a small amount of their time,” Freeman told local reporters. “Assistance from community volunteers can make all the difference in helping these students succeed.”

Orientation for volunteers will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Fullerwood Auditorium located at 10 Hildreth Drive, in St. Augustine.

Freeman said that the hours are flexible and, even if you are traveling this summer, you can help while you are in town. Contact RSVP to make a training reservation or for more information by calling (904) 547-3945.

