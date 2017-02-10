Superintendent selects Gabaldon for Switzerland Point

St Johns County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Forson, reported to Historic City News today his selection of Kirstie Gabaldon, assistant principal of Sebastian Middle School, to become principal of Switzerland Point Middle School.

Gabaldon replaces Lisa Kunze who was recently selected to be the principal of Allen D. Nease High School. Her nomination will be presented to the School Board for confirmation at its February 14 meeting.

“Ms. Gabaldon has been an exceptional assistant principal and I am extremely confident in her leadership abilities,” said Forson. She brings an enthusiasm and a can-do attitude that will continue the excellence at Switzerland Point Middle School.”

With more than 17 years of experience, Gabaldon has spent her entire career serving the students in St. Johns County.

She started as a teacher at Nease High School and went on to become the registrar at Bartram Trail High School. Gabaldon served at Creekside High School as an assistant principal and, when it needed an assistant principal for an extended period, at Murray Middle School. She joined Sebastian Middle School prior to the start of this school year.

Gabaldon has a bachelor’s degree from the University of East Anglia, England and a master’s degree from UNF.

